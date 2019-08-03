user icon
Qualifying: Verstappen takes maiden pole in Hungary

  • Published on 03 Aug 2019 16:02
  • comments 3
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Max Verstappen has stormed to pole position for the 2019 Hungarian Grand Prix, his first in Formula 1.

Fresh from his win at Hockenheim two weeks ago, Verstappen becomes the 100th pole-sitter in Formula 1 history, taking it at his 93rd F1 entry.

The Dutchman triumphed in a close battle with the two Mercedes, as Valtteri Bottas came out on top against teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen's fastest lap was just 0.018s faster than Bottas' lap, while the Ferraris struggled to keep up after displaying some strong pace in the final practice session this morning. 

Ferrari was almost half a second down on Verstappen, as Charles Leclerc got the better of his teammate Sebastian Vettel, with two-hundredths separating the duo. 

Leclerc's day almost ended early in Q1 as he spun his car into the barrier at the final corner, causing Ferrari to undergo fixes ahead of the next stage. 

Pierre Gasly endured another difficult session, slotting into sixth place, almost nine-tenths down on his Red Bull teammate, who took the team's fourth pole position in the turbo-hybrid era.

McLaren takes midfield spoils

McLaren, who has been looking strong in the midfield all weekend, took a seventh and eighth position for the start of Sunday's race. 

Romain Grosjean managed to secure himself a top ten finish despite running the old spec Haas car, finishing the session in ninth place ahead of Kimi Raikkonen.

While one Alfa Romeo managed to secure a spot in Q3, the other C38 car, driven by Antonio Giovinazzi, was eliminated in Q2 and is currently under investigation for blocking Lance Stroll in Q1.

Stroll was knocked out in the opening qualifying stage, as was teammate Sergio Perez who was involved in an incident with Daniel Ricciardo as they fought for track position at the final corner when starting their hot laps.

Perez, Ricciardo and Stroll all finished behind George Russell, who qualified 16th - his best Saturday result of the year, while Robert Kubica was P20 and 1.3 seconds down on Russell.

F1Grand Prix Hungary - Qualifying

HU Hungaroring - 03 August 2019

Photos Hungary 2019

Replies (3)

  f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,680

    congrats max

    • + 0
    • Aug 3 2019 - 16:18
  abhidbgt

    Posts: 133

    They are a more complete package now than Mercedes, quick in straights and quick in corners. I feel Honda is not much far behind if not at level with rest.

    • + 0
    • Aug 3 2019 - 17:21
  JCF1

    Posts: 21

    It's going to be an interesting start tomorrow. First start from pole, a Merc next to you, another Merc behind you. Could there BE more pressure? I hope Max will make it and we have a great race.

    • + 0
    • Aug 3 2019 - 17:31

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

