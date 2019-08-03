Qualifying: Verstappen takes maiden pole in Hungary

Max Verstappen has stormed to pole position for the 2019 Hungarian Grand Prix, his first in Formula 1.

Fresh from his win at Hockenheim two weeks ago, Verstappen becomes the 100th pole-sitter in Formula 1 history, taking it at his 93rd F1 entry.

The Dutchman triumphed in a close battle with the two Mercedes, as Valtteri Bottas came out on top against teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen's fastest lap was just 0.018s faster than Bottas' lap, while the Ferraris struggled to keep up after displaying some strong pace in the final practice session this morning.

Ferrari was almost half a second down on Verstappen, as Charles Leclerc got the better of his teammate Sebastian Vettel, with two-hundredths separating the duo.

Leclerc's day almost ended early in Q1 as he spun his car into the barrier at the final corner, causing Ferrari to undergo fixes ahead of the next stage.

Pierre Gasly endured another difficult session, slotting into sixth place, almost nine-tenths down on his Red Bull teammate, who took the team's fourth pole position in the turbo-hybrid era.

McLaren takes midfield spoils

McLaren, who has been looking strong in the midfield all weekend, took a seventh and eighth position for the start of Sunday's race.

Romain Grosjean managed to secure himself a top ten finish despite running the old spec Haas car, finishing the session in ninth place ahead of Kimi Raikkonen.

While one Alfa Romeo managed to secure a spot in Q3, the other C38 car, driven by Antonio Giovinazzi, was eliminated in Q2 and is currently under investigation for blocking Lance Stroll in Q1.

Stroll was knocked out in the opening qualifying stage, as was teammate Sergio Perez who was involved in an incident with Daniel Ricciardo as they fought for track position at the final corner when starting their hot laps.

Perez, Ricciardo and Stroll all finished behind George Russell, who qualified 16th - his best Saturday result of the year, while Robert Kubica was P20 and 1.3 seconds down on Russell.