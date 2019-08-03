FP3: Hamilton heads Verstappen after shortened final practice

Lewis Hamilton has topped the final practice session ahead of qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix, narrowly edging out Max Verstappen for the top spot.

The final practice outing was shortened to 50 minutes after a delay saw a late start to the session, as marshalls cleared away oil laid down on the track surface by a Formula 2 car.

The cement that was used to clear the oil was present all through the session at Turn 4, which saw some strong track evolution as the session went on.

Hamilton set his fastest lap right at the end of the 50 minutes, displacing Verstappen from the top spot by just 13-hundredths of a second.

Vettel was third, having previously held the second spot as the Ferrari appears extremely rapid in the first sector - however it lost time to both Red Bull and Mercedes in the following sectors.

Vettel's lap time put him less than a tenth down on Hamilton's time, as the aforementioned trio seem to have the edge over their teammates heading into the afternoon's qualifying session.

Valtteri Bottas was fourth, under two-tenths down on teammate Hamilton while the second Ferrari of Charles Leclerc was fifth ahead of Pierre Gasly in sixth.

McLaren suiting up as best of the rest

After a difficult weekend last time out in Germany, Lando Norris ended final practice in Budapest in seventh place, less than a tenth away from Gasly.

The second McLaren of Carlos Sainz was ninth, with Kimi Raikkonen lodged in between them. Kevin Magnussen rounded out the top ten.

Williams looks to have taken some encouraging steps after George Russell ended the session ahead of Lance Stroll and right on the back Daniel Ricciardo and Alexander Albon.

The team is reported to have been pleased with its developments from Germany, which it hopes will see it make strides towards the midfield battle.