Stroll and Perez confident of positive performances in Hungary

Racing Point drivers Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez are confident that they can continue the team's improved form from Germany this weekend in Austria, despite the limited running from the rain-hit practice sessions.

Racing Point brings more upgrades this weekend to the Hungaroring after introducing major upgrades at last weekend's race at Hockenheim, which give significant improvements and performance gains to their RP19 chassis.

Stroll was skeptical of what to expect for the rest of the weekend thanks to Friday's practice sessions being hindered with rain, but remained confident that the new upgrades will bode well for the team.

"Some good running for this morning but then the rain came this afternoon." Stroll commented. "A few laps on the intermediates was good to get under our belts and we will see what happens tomorrow.

"With the rain we didn't get any running done in FP2, but we are still fine-tuning the car. There's always things to work on and things to improve. It's hard to access with the rain where we are without updates, but we will see tomorrow."

Stroll managed an impressive fourth-place finish in last weekend's race at the Hockenheimring when a well-timed pitstop from intermediates to slick dry tyres catapulted the Racing Point up the order.

Stroll's teammate Sergio Perez is confident that their much-improved performance will be carried on to Hungary, and that the car can also perform in wet conditions should the rest of the weekend be also affected.

"It was very limited running today with a few lock-ups here and there, but a promising start," Perez said. "I'm looking forward to tomorrow and hopefully we can be competitive and if the rain does come, we will be there.

"I think if it rains it opens up some opportunities. The circuit isn't great to us so hopefully we can have some opportunities. I think we have a lot of work still to do to try to figure out what the track is going to do for tomorrow.

"There was some tricky conditions today, so I think tomorrow all the teams will be going into tomorrow with different challenges."