user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Hamilton: Harder to read track conditions from inside the car

  • Published on 03 Aug 2019 13:46
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lewis Hamilton says it is much more difficult to read track conditions when it is raining from inside the car than it is from the television or being trackside.

The second practice session on Saturday was hit with rain, while last weekend's German Grand Prix saw chaos unfold amid mixed conditions.

MORE: Mercedes won't intervene to secure German GP deal for 2020FP3: Hamilton heads Verstappen after shortened final practice

Hamilton says that from inside the car, it is only clear if it's completely wet or dry, and it's tough to read where the grip is, as it's easier to see the track surface from the television screens.

"The weather was really tricky," Hamilton said of Friday's running. "When you're driving through the rain, from the pit lane it looks like it's spitting, or the camera it looks like it's just spitting and it's hard to know if it's damp or dry. 

"But when you're driving through it, it looks like it's raining a lot. That's the tricky thing out there, and it's quite hard to spot the patches, so it just looks damp the whole time or dry the whole time."

Hamilton says that he enjoyed a strong day, as the car delt positive in the opening practice session, before he made changes for FP2, which he didn't get to drive due to the mixed conditions. 

"FP1 was a good session. I naturally wanted to come back into the weekend feeling better, getting straight back into the car and getting on it. Straight from the get-go, the balance was quite nice, we made some changes over the break, unfortunately, I didn't get to test it."

Last time out in Germany, Hamilton was sick throughout the weekend - but affirms that he is now feeling much better. 

"I was a million times better getting back in the car this morning, and the afternoon. I'm still sweating a lot, sweating out whatever bug I had. But that's a good thing."


Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news



HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Max Verstappen a championship contender in 2019?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
409
2
Ferrari
261
3
Red Bull Racing
217
4
McLaren
70
5
Toro Rosso
42
6
Renault
39
7
Racing Point
31
8
Haas F1
26
9
Alfa Romeo Racing
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
cour-pic
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,757
  • Podiums 73
  • Grand Prix 92
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (34)
  • Place of b. Tewin, United Kingdom
  • Weight 66 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar