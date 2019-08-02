user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Verstappen cautiously optimistic after Friday practice

  • Published on 02 Aug 2019 17:48
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Max Verstappen believes that Red Bull can be competitive at the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend, but thinks that Mercedes is still ahead.

Verstappen ended both Friday practice sessions in second place, however the second session saw mixed conditions, which affected the final order on the timesheets.

MOREHonda expecting Hungary to throw up cooling challenges

The Dutchman wasn't entirely happy with his car in Fp1 but found some satisfaction for the second practice session, leading him to believe that he could be in for a strong weekend. 

"From the engine and the car side, it was all good," he said. "We tried a lot of things, some worked, some didn't. But at the end of the day, I think we were competitive. 

"I think Mercedes is still a little bit ahead, we still have a little bit of work to do. It was also not bad at all, so I'd say we are competitive, but let's see tomorrow. 

"I was happy in FP1, then we tried a few things which I was not so happy about so I was just having a really strong front end and losing the rear. But I think it's important we test those things because in FP2 my car was in a nice balance."

Red Bull working to improve starts

Despite winning two of the last three races, Verstappen has consistently struggled to pull away off the line when the lights go out to signal the start of the race.

Verstappen says that Red Bull is aware of the problem, and is working to ensure that it is soon fixed.

"Our starts this year haven't been the best but we know what the problem is so we just have to try and work it out," he stated. 


Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news



HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Max Verstappen a championship contender in 2019?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
409
2
Ferrari
261
3
Red Bull Racing
217
4
McLaren
70
5
Toro Rosso
42
6
Renault
39
7
Racing Point
31
8
Haas F1
26
9
Alfa Romeo Racing
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
cour-pic
  • Country Netherlands
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (21)
  • Place of b. Hasselt, Netherlands
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar