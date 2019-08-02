user icon
FP2: Gasly tops second rain-affected practice session

  • Published on 02 Aug 2019 16:31
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Pierre Gasly has topped the final Friday practice session from the Hungaroring as the rain hampered running throughout the 90 minutes. 

Gasly's fastest time was set on early in the session before the rain started to fall heavier, however it provided the teams with a tricky situation as for some time, the track was too dry for intermediate tyres, and too wet for dry tyres.

Prior to the rain, a red flag was deployed after Alexander Albon ended up in the wall, prior to setting a timed lap.

The Thai-British driver clipped the grass on the entry to the final corner, which sent the car into a spin and sent him sideways into the barrier, ending his session.

Albon was taken to the medical centre after the collision, but was soon cleared and allowed to return to his garage to consult with his engineers.

While Gasly topped the session, his teammate Max Verstappen was half a tenth down on him, with Red Bull locking out the top two spots ahead of Saturday running.

Mercedes was third and fourth with Lewis Hamilton, who topped this morning's practice session, leading his teammate Valtteri Bottas by two-tenths of a second.

Daniel Ricciardo was fifth for Renault ahead of the Alfa Romeo of Kimi Raikkonen and the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

The other Renault and Alfa Romeo also ended up inside the top ten, with Nico Hulkenberg and Antonio Giovinazzi eighth and ninth ahead of Daniil Kvyat who rounded out the top ten.

The wet weather conditions are not expected to remain throughout the weekend, as sunny conditions are forecast for Sunday's race.

With the running not showing a representative field, it's difficult to know who holds the advantage heading into Saturday, as Sebastian Vettel ended the session in 13th behind the Haas duo.

