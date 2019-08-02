user icon
FP1: Hamilton fastest, engine problems for Bottas

  • Published on 02 Aug 2019 12:31
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lewis Hamilton has topped the opening practice session of the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend, while teammate Valtteri Bottas failed to set a lap time during the session.

Bottas had problems with his power unit on his out lap, which saw Mercedes make a late call to bring him back into the pits with reports of misfiring.

The Finn returned to the pit lane by going to the left of the bollard, not what is outlined in the race notes by race director Michael Masi.

Hamilton's fastest time was a 1:17.233, which was over a tenth up on Max Verstappen, who ended the session in second place on the back of a German GP win.

However, Verstappen wasn't comfortable in the second spot as Sebastian Vettel was third, just 0.001s down on the Dutchman. 

The early part of the session saw rainfall, however there was never enough for consistent running on the intermediate tyres, with just a handful setting an installation lap on the wet-spec compound.

Verstappen complained about the sensitivity of his rear during the session, as he spun twice at Turn 1 and Turn 12, managing to avoid the barriers.

His teammate Pierre Gasly was fourth in the second Red Bull, ahead of Kevin Magnussen, who continues to run the updated Haas car this weekend while Romain Grosjean uses the old version.

Charles Leclerc was sixth for Ferrari, leading Nico Hulkenberg who will be looking to redeem himself after his disappointing exit from the German Grand Prix last weekend.

The McLarens of Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz were eighth and ninth respectively, however Sainz's progress was halted in the final 20 minutes as the team discovered a water pressure issue. 

Racing Point also struggled during the session, with both Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll having a series of spins and lock-ups throughout. They ended the session in 15th and 18th respectively. 

F1Grand Prix Hungary - Free practice 1

HU Hungaroring - 02 August 2019

Photos Hungary 2019

Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 93

    Good Job by George again, he is faster than Stroll.
    Mechanical downforce is helping here, Kubica said Williams' weekend will be very problematic. George's time says sth else.

    btw sorry for digression but Toto was faster than Lewis :D
    youtu.be/kOe6LJnALW0

    • + 0
    • Aug 2 2019 - 13:17
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,034

    This looks set to be interesting.

    • + 0
    • Aug 2 2019 - 13:33

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
409
2
Ferrari
261
3
Red Bull Racing
217
4
McLaren
70
5
Toro Rosso
42
6
Renault
39
7
Racing Point
31
8
Haas F1
26
9
Alfa Romeo Racing
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

