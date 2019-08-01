user icon
Alfa Romeo formally appeals German GP penalties

  • Published on 01 Aug 2019 13:36
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Alfa Romeo has officially appealed the penalties it received at the German Grand Prix, which cost it a double points finish.

Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi originally classified in seventh and eighth, however a 30 second time penalty each dropped them both out of the top ten.

The team was found to have breached the rules relating to the clutch, as the torque from the clutch didn't match the torque demand as the driver released the clutch within the specified 70-millisecond maximum period.

Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur confirmed after the race that the Swiss squad would launch an appeal, stating that it "respects the FIA’s process and the stewards’ work, but will appeal this decision as we believe we have the grounds and evidence to have it overturned".

The penalty saw Lewis Hamilton and Robert Kubica promoted to the top ten, with Williams scoring their first points of the year.

The penalty appeal has now been made official, with Alfa Romeo lodging it against the stewards from Germany.


  calle.itw

    Posts: 7,022

    If it's a penalty lodged due to technical tinkering I doubt they will get the appeal through.

    + 0
    • Aug 1 2019 - 13:56


