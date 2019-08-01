user icon
Pirelli to bring hardest compounds to Brazil

  • Published on 01 Aug 2019 12:45
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Pirelli has confirmed the tyre compounds that it will bring to the Brazilian Grand Prix later this year.

The Italian marque has opted to give the teams the hardest compounds available for the Sao Paulo round, which is the penultimate event in the 2019 season.

The C1, C2 and C3 compounds will be allocated to all ten teams for the weekend.

The C1 [hard] tyre will be marked by a white side wall, the C2 [medium] will be identified with a yellow line, and the [soft] C3 will have red side walls.

It will mark the sixth time this season that the C1 tyre will be used as the hard compound, while Pirelli only needs to now confirm the compounds for the final round at Abu Dhabi. 
 

Grand Prix

       C1

    C2

      C3    C4         C5
Australia         X        X       X           
Bahrain        X       X        X                   
China         X        X         X         
Azerbaijan         X        X       X           
Monaco                     X       X            X
Spain        X       X         X    
Canada            X       X            X
France         X        X       X  
Austria          X        X       X  
Great Britain        X       X        X    
Germany         X        X       X  
Hungary         X        X       X  
Belgium        X       X        X    
Italy         X        X       X  
Singapore            X       X           X
Russia         X        X        X  
Japan        X       X        X    
Mexico         X        X       X  
USA         X        X       X  
Brazil        X       X        X    

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

