Pirelli to bring hardest compounds to Brazil

Pirelli has confirmed the tyre compounds that it will bring to the Brazilian Grand Prix later this year.

The Italian marque has opted to give the teams the hardest compounds available for the Sao Paulo round, which is the penultimate event in the 2019 season.

The C1, C2 and C3 compounds will be allocated to all ten teams for the weekend.

The C1 [hard] tyre will be marked by a white side wall, the C2 [medium] will be identified with a yellow line, and the [soft] C3 will have red side walls.

It will mark the sixth time this season that the C1 tyre will be used as the hard compound, while Pirelli only needs to now confirm the compounds for the final round at Abu Dhabi.

