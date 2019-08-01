user icon
Villeneuve advises Red Bull against Kvyat return

  • Published on 01 Aug 2019 11:04
  • comments 7
  • By: Fergal Walsh

1997 Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve believes that Red Bull should not consider bringing Daniil Kvyat back to the team.

The future of Pierre Gasly at the team remains in doubt after the Frenchman has consistently struggled throughout the season, while Kvyat has performed strongly at Toro Rosso.

Last time out in Germany, Gasly retired after making contact with Alexander Albon, while Kvyat scored his first podium in over three years.

MOREHonda expecting Hungary to throw up cooling challenges | Kvyat: Podium after daughter's birth a 'surreal feeling'

Villeneuve insists that Gasly is lucky to still be at Red Bull, but has advised the energy drink squad to look past Kvyat if it chooses to replace Gasly. 

"He is lucky he is still there. Red Bull and Helmut Marko have been a lot more aggressive on their drivers before, and it just shows that they don't see anyone coming in the ranks, so they don't know who to replace him with," Villeneuve told Autosport.

"They already had him [Kvyat]. So why should they put him there? That's not the way it should go."

Tost hoping Gasly gets more time

Toro Rosso team principal Franz Tost thinks that Kvyat is ready for a Red Bull return, but hopes that Gasly has more time at the team.

"There is such a long period now gone, and he is much more experienced now, he knows now what to do, how to handle everything. He is another step forward," Tost said.

"This is the reason I always say I need drivers for three years to educate the driver, and then he is ready to go to Red Bull. Red Bull is another level, Red Bull is a team fighting for victories, fighting for championships.

"And for this, you are tackled with another pressure, you are working on another level. You cannot compare this with Toro Rosso.

"He is another driver than he was at Red Bull because there he was two years younger. He only went after one season to Red Bull because of the change when Vettel went to Ferrari.

"And in the meantime, he learned a lot, also last year at the simulator at Ferrari he learned a lot. This year, we have had 11 races now, that means here he learned a lot.

"Daniil has a very high natural speed and that he is a really skilled driver we knew. We knew from Formula Renault or GP3 and also from our first year in Formula 1."


Replies (7)

Login to reply
  • Manto02

    Posts: 25

    Then I don't get why Marko didn't put vergne instead of kvyat, he was old enough and very consistent

    • + 0
    • Aug 1 2019 - 12:04
  • f1dave

    Posts: 655

    I'm sure they value advice from Villeneuve and will act accordingly.

    • + 0
    • Aug 1 2019 - 16:15
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,037

      *imagines Dr.Doom crumbling up the neatly written proposal from Villeneuve and tossing it into a fireplace*

      • + 0
      • Aug 1 2019 - 18:25
    • siggy74

      Posts: 80

      Another 2 teams to add to the ban list for the free food and grub.

      Sure Williams will vouch for dillnerve,lol

      • + 0
      • Aug 1 2019 - 20:55
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,037

    Look whom they managed to dig up from the shitmyre. An as per tradition, his shitflinging don't mean a lot. Kvyat's return has been more impressive compared to his previous STR and RBR stints; he is more consistent and generally seem more level-headed. If I were Dr.Doom (and thank god I'm not), I'd switch him in for 1 season or so, get a chance to evaluate him against Max while also buying time to find a spare or let Albon mature should he not perform to standards. Gasly's had his chance, and Albon I feel is too new for that seat, and I don't expect Alonso or another outside driver to fill in, so that leaves Kvyat.

    • + 0
    • Aug 1 2019 - 18:24
    • Ram Samartha

      Posts: 770

      Now that he said it, Herr Marko's ego is too big to change his mind and let him switch. Daniil has proved himself this year but it must suck to be at the mercy of HM.

      • + 0
      • Aug 1 2019 - 23:34
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,037

      He has a big ego for sure, and he probably cares more about how well the top team does than about public opinion on what drivers he picks. Remember, this was the guy that opted for putting Kvyat in that RB rather than Ricciardo, and then opted for promoting Kvyat in favour of JEV. So while I believe he won't switch out Gasly midseason this year, I could see him switching in Kvyat as a spare for next year until a shinier object appears.

      • + 0
      • Aug 2 2019 - 09:27

