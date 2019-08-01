user icon
Mercedes won't intervene to secure German GP deal for 2020

  • Published on 01 Aug 2019 09:36
  • comments 2
  • By: Harry Mattocks

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says that the current world champions will not intervene in an attempt to keep the German Grand Prix on the calendar for 2020.

The race was only kept on the calendar for the current season due to an informal meeting that took place between Chase Carey, Sean Bratches and Mercedes' management. This meeting led to the German manufacturer becoming the title sponsor of the event for 2019, with the option to renew the deal for 2020.

However, with more races being added to the calendar in the form of Vietnam and The Netherlands, it is looking more and more likely that the deal with Hockenheim will not be renewed.

With the Spanish Grand Prix looking ever more certain for the years to come, even with the loss of the German Grand Prix there could still be 22 races on the calendar. This could become a problem for the logistics of the teams, as they are already stretched to full capacity with the current 21-race schedule.

"[The] deal came up pretty spontaneously," said Wolff. "We had a meeting on Sunday morning with Chase and Sean, and they said, 'Would you be able to help us [in] bridging the gap?'

"And in half an hour we bartered out a deal in order to make the German GP happen.

"But this is not something which we are in a position to continue. Also because I believe that we shouldn't really be interfering in the business of Liberty and F1 - it is up to them to decide which tracks are on or off.

"I believe it's really encouraging that there is lots of interest in hosting a race. Liberty has the great problem of having more demand than supply, and that is good, and also good for the teams, because fundamentally we share a large part of the prize fund.

"And this is where I would like to leave it, because it's Chase's and his team's call to decide where we go.

"For us the German GP is important, because Daimler is a German company, and there are lots of family and friends in Germany, but we can't interfere in their business."


Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • Ram Samartha

    Posts: 770

    Nor should they.

    • + 0
    • Aug 1 2019 - 18:17
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,037

    Good, but I really hope Hockenheim remains. I'd love to visit a GP there for next year.

    • + 0
    • Aug 1 2019 - 18:26


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

