Honda expecting Hungary to throw up cooling challenges

  • Published on 31 Jul 2019 16:26
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Honda is expecting to see cooling challenges at this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, which is set to be held in hot and humid weather.

The Japanese manufacturer arrives at the Hungaroring following on from its first double podium of the turbo-hybrid era, as Max Verstappen and Daniil Kvyat finished first and third respectively at the German Grand Prix.

While it marked a success for Honda, its F1 director Toyuharu Tanabe says that it quickly out the achievement in the past, as it focuses on the confrontations that await in Hungary.

"The race in Germany last week was another special race for us, acquiring a second win with Red Bull Racing and also our first podium with Toro Rosso," Tanabe said.

"We briefly celebrated the moment with both teams right after the race, but immediately set to work starting the preparations for this weekend in Hungary.

"Located in hilly landscapes, the Hungaroring is an interesting track, enjoyable from the drivers point of view with its oscillating layout. Though the circuit is categorised as a low speed track, as it is the slowest permanent race track on the calendar, it has various mid-speed and high-speed corners making it also quite a technical circuit.

"In terms of what is required from the PU for this track, outright power is not the main factor. But, combining good drivability from the engine with traction from the chassis is the key to dealing with the slow corners.

"Here we can expect another hot and humid weekend, therefore cooling is once again something we have to take care of. We’ve already faced a couple of hot weekends and we think we can reflect our learning from there."

For Tanabe, he holds special memories at the circuit near Budapest, as he witnessed Jenson Button take his first career win in 2006 with Honda. 

"Hungary holds a special memory for Honda and myself, with the victory of Jenson Button’s win in 2006. We hope to continue our very good momentum from Germany, having had a double podium, and look to have a good result in Hungary just before entering the summer break."


HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

