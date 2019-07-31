user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Mercedes explains Hamilton's chaotic German GP pit stop

  • Published on 31 Jul 2019 10:50
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Mercedes has explained why Lewis Hamilton's pit stop at the German Grand Prix was so chaotic, resulting in a large loss of time.

The Briton came straight into the pits after sliding wide at Turn 16, breaking his front wing while running on dry tyres.

Hamilton had only been in on the previous lap to switch to the dry tyres under the safety car, before he arrived in again to be serviced for new tyres and a new front wing.

MOREHamilton displeased after 'terrible, disastrous' race | Low days only make united Mercedes stronger - Wolff

However, Mercedes has stated that it was originally expecting Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas to arrive in the pit lane, but the Finn decided to stay out, which caused confusion in the little time it took for Hamilton to recover from his off at Turn 16 and enter the pits

"There was a lot of chaos when Lewis came in, but we were in the pits ready for Valtteri," said Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovelin on the Pure Pit Wall debrief.

"He decided to stay out. At the same time, Lewis had gone off track, hit the wall, broke the front wing. He came in.

"We could see that he was coming in, but it takes the guys a little while to get the different tyres out. But, also, we had this broken nose and we can’t lift the car on that to do the normal change with the jack. So, we had to get different kit out to do that."

Despite the difficult pit stop for Mercedes, Shovelin says the pit crew did an impressive job to service Hamilton amid all the confusion and challenges.

"It looked messy. There was a change of driver on the tyre call, we also changed the tyre spec from a soft to an intermediate tyre and getting the communication through to the guys when everything is so chaotic is very difficult," Shovelin said.

"We are aware it wasn’t pretty, the guys in the pits actually did a really good job reacting to that, we at least got the right tyres on the right car.

"But those situations are very difficult, and they are not rehearsed, they are not the ones we practice. But it does show us where we need to be stronger in the future."


Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news



HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10



Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Max Verstappen a championship contender in 2019?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
409
2
Ferrari
261
3
Red Bull Racing
217
4
McLaren
70
5
Toro Rosso
42
6
Renault
39
7
Racing Point
31
8
Haas F1
26
9
Alfa Romeo Racing
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
cour-pic
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,757
  • Podiums 73
  • Grand Prix 92
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (34)
  • Place of b. Tewin, United Kingdom
  • Weight 66 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar