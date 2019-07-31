user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

'Plenty more gains' ahead with new updates - Szafnauer

  • Published on 31 Jul 2019 09:20
  • comments 0
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Racing Point team principal Omar Szafnauer is confident that there is plenty more performance gains to be found from the wide range of upgrades the team introduced in Germany.

Upgrades to the sidepod and floor in an attempt to increase the aerodynamic performance of the RP19 chassis were introduced in Germany, with more upgrades coming for the car this weekend in Hungary.

“Hungary will be another important test for our updated car and we have some more mechanical items to evaluate this weekend." Szafnauer commented ahead of this weekend's race.

"Our performance in Germany shows we are moving in the right direction and I believe there are plenty more gains to be found with this new aero philosophy."

Szafnauer was positive in the gains that were witnessed during last weekend's race in Germany, and although there was some luck involved in Lance Stroll's P4 finish, the team were happy with such a good haul of points.

“Reflecting on Germany, it was a case of highs and lows." Szafnauer added. "Wet races can be a lottery, but it was a relief to end the day with some points in our pocket.  We need to get back into the habit of regular points scoring.

"Historically we don’t have the best track record at the Hungaroring, but we will give it everything to try and come away with some points.”

Perez hopeful of good result before summer break

Racing Point driver Sergio Perez is hopeful of a decent run of points at the Hungaroring, and is confident the team can go into a positive position ahead of the summer break.

The Hungaroring set the scene for Perez's reveal of former team Force India's financial troubles last year as he, one of the team's creditors, placed the team in administration, before they were saved by Lawrence Stroll and his group of investors, forming into the Racing Point team of today.

“The track is very technical with mostly low and medium-speed corners. Overtaking isn’t easy so you’ve got to deliver in qualifying or you know it’s going to be a tough race." Perez said.

"As a track, it’s quite tricky and it’s not always easy to put together a clean lap. There are some corners where it’s easy to make a mistake and it’s very costly if you lose your momentum because one corner flows into the next one.
 
“You always want a good result here before the summer break because it’s a long wait until you get back in the car.  It would be great to begin the holiday with a handful of points.”


Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news



HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10



Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Max Verstappen a championship contender in 2019?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
409
2
Ferrari
261
3
Red Bull Racing
217
4
McLaren
70
5
Toro Rosso
42
6
Renault
39
7
Racing Point
31
8
Haas F1
26
9
Alfa Romeo Racing
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

MX Sergio Perez 11
cour-pic
  • Country Mexico
  • Date of b. Jan 26 1990 (29)
  • Place of b. Guadalajara, Mexico
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Racing Point
Racing Point
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar