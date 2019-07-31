'Plenty more gains' ahead with new updates - Szafnauer

Racing Point team principal Omar Szafnauer is confident that there is plenty more performance gains to be found from the wide range of upgrades the team introduced in Germany.

Upgrades to the sidepod and floor in an attempt to increase the aerodynamic performance of the RP19 chassis were introduced in Germany, with more upgrades coming for the car this weekend in Hungary.

“Hungary will be another important test for our updated car and we have some more mechanical items to evaluate this weekend." Szafnauer commented ahead of this weekend's race.

"Our performance in Germany shows we are moving in the right direction and I believe there are plenty more gains to be found with this new aero philosophy."



Szafnauer was positive in the gains that were witnessed during last weekend's race in Germany, and although there was some luck involved in Lance Stroll's P4 finish, the team were happy with such a good haul of points.

“Reflecting on Germany, it was a case of highs and lows." Szafnauer added. "Wet races can be a lottery, but it was a relief to end the day with some points in our pocket. We need to get back into the habit of regular points scoring.

"Historically we don’t have the best track record at the Hungaroring, but we will give it everything to try and come away with some points.”

Perez hopeful of good result before summer break

Racing Point driver Sergio Perez is hopeful of a decent run of points at the Hungaroring, and is confident the team can go into a positive position ahead of the summer break.

The Hungaroring set the scene for Perez's reveal of former team Force India's financial troubles last year as he, one of the team's creditors, placed the team in administration, before they were saved by Lawrence Stroll and his group of investors, forming into the Racing Point team of today.

“The track is very technical with mostly low and medium-speed corners. Overtaking isn’t easy so you’ve got to deliver in qualifying or you know it’s going to be a tough race." Perez said.

"As a track, it’s quite tricky and it’s not always easy to put together a clean lap. There are some corners where it’s easy to make a mistake and it’s very costly if you lose your momentum because one corner flows into the next one.



“You always want a good result here before the summer break because it’s a long wait until you get back in the car. It would be great to begin the holiday with a handful of points.”