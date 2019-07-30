user icon
Grosjean to continue with Australia-spec Haas car in Budapest

  • Published on 30 Jul 2019 16:07
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Romain Grosjean will continue to run the Australia-spec VF-19 in Hungary, following his successful weekend with the car at the German Grand Prix.

Grosjean also drove the old car at the British Grand Prix, but retired from the race after lap one when he made contact with teammate Kevin Magnussen.

The Frenchman scored his best result of the season at Hockenheim, classifying seventh ahead of Magnussen after both Alfa Romeo's dropped out of the top ten due to post-race penalties. 

As Haas pushes to understand why it is has been struggling with its updated package, Grosjean will use the old car this weekend in Budapest, the last race before the summer break.

“Having compared the three specs at Hockenheim, we still haven’t come to a conclusion as to what is actually happening on our race pace, where we seem to be slow, but can do a good qualifying lap," said Haas team principal Guenther Steiner.

"So, we’ve decided to run again in Budapest - Grosjean with the Melbourne spec and Magnussen with the Hockenheim spec.”

Steiner added that he is hopeful that Haas will soon uncover the cause of the problems, and it can return to being a consistent points challenger. 

“You take all the data and just try to compare where we can improve and see where we went off the plan. At the beginning of the season, we were looking very competitive, then in the races after Melbourne, that’s not been the case anymore.

"So, we need to understand what went sideways, and that is what you do when you compare two specs of car. Hopefully, we can get as much information as possible and come to a conclusion in which direction we need to work.”


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
409
2
Ferrari
261
3
Red Bull Racing
217
4
McLaren
70
5
Toro Rosso
42
6
Renault
39
7
Racing Point
31
8
Haas F1
26
9
Alfa Romeo Racing
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FR Romain Grosjean 8
cour-pic
  • Team Haas F1
  • Points 153
  • Podiums 1
  • Grand Prix 92
  • Country France
  • Date of b. Apr 17 1986 (33)
  • Place of b. Geneve, France
  • Weight 71 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Haas
Haas
  • comments 46,541 comments on Haas
  • star 15 members have this team as their favourite
  • vote Tweets about Haas
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

