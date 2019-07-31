user icon
Ferrari to bring more aero upgrades to Hungary

  • Published on 31 Jul 2019 12:07
  • comments 4
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Ferrari is continuing to push its development by bringing more aerodynamic upgrades to the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend.

The Italian squad is still playing catch-up to rivals Mercedes and is yet to win a race this year while Red Bull has won two, including last weekend's German Grand Prix.

The team has come close to a victory on several occasions this year, but has always come short, with its last victory coming at the 2018 US Grand Prix.

Vettel watched German GP spectators to read weather conditions | Leclerc criticises tarmac run-off after Germany DNF

Ferrari has produced consistent upgrades over the last handful of races, and will roll out with more at the Hungaroring this weekend.

"It will be important to see if this race provides further confirmation that our car has improved on various types of track," said team principal Mattia Binotto.

"We will be able to count on the various elements we introduced recently, as well as some aerodynamic updates."

Ferrari has also not had the most reliable car this year, with both Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc being hit with issues in Germany during qualifying. 

Binotto says that Ferrari will continue to work on improving its reliability and ensure that the problems it faced at Hockenheim don't repeat again.

"Of course, we are focusing on resolving our recent reliability problems to ensure they do not occur again," Binotto insisted. 

"Budapest is a track where cooling is usually an important factor and where cars run in maximum downforce configuration. The tyres come under a lot of stress, because of the type of corners and that even applies over a single lap in qualifying."


Replies (4)

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,030

    They are lucky Gasly is in the other RBH, because as it stands RBH could've caught up to Ferrari pretty good had someone more even with Max been in the other car.

    • + 0
    • Jul 31 2019 - 15:17
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 981

      Its no secret that, Redbull has the best chassis on the grid and second best overall package. selfDestruct-Ferrari at best may have the 4th best chassis and third best overall package if stars align.

      • + 0
      • Jul 31 2019 - 20:38
    • abhidbgt

      Posts: 132

      Who according to you has third best? What is meant by chassis? Does aerodynamic package constitute chassis?

      • + 0
      • Aug 1 2019 - 11:24
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,030

      As of late, I generally think chassis is more weight, balance and suspension related, whereas I'd place aero (downforce and drag) in it's own cathegory. In my silly head it makes sense since you can have a sound car with really shitty aero and vice versa.

      • + 0
      • Aug 1 2019 - 13:55

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10



show sidebar