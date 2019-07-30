user icon
Hamilton displeased after 'terrible, disastrous' race

  • Published on 30 Jul 2019 13:10
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lewis Hamilton was left unhappy following the German Grand Prix in which he picked up just two points. 

The Briton, who started the race from pole position, found himself in the wall during the race, which forced him to make a pit stop - which took almost a full minute to complete.

A spin later on in the race saw him drop to the back of the field, however he made his way up to 11th place where he crossed the line before later picking up points after both Alfa Romeos were disqualified.

“Ultimately it was a really terrible, disastrous day,” Hamilton said. “It had the potential for that when it started to rain. I thought I had it under control, it was really risky putting us out on slicks, and after that it just went to pot."

Hamilton claimed that he was sick the entire weekend, with Mercedes going as far to prepare Esteban Ocon for qualifying on Saturday.

With the next race coming up this weekend at the Hungaroring, Hamilton states that he must be healthier following on from the difficult weekend.

“The illness brought me back to being a human. I don’t know. It was a combination of a lot of things.

“I’ve got to get healthy again, that’s the biggest thing. Performing this weekend has been one of the hardest [things] so trying to get myself back to physical fitness healthy again, will be key.”

Despite Hamilton's difficulties, he still extended his championship lead over Valtteri Bottas, who crashed out while battling Lance Stroll for second place.


    Like with Vettel last year, or Leclerc or Bottas this year, it wasn't really a bad performance. It was just a bit of randomness taking him up for a ride, and he did good enough to escape without retirement. This was just one race after all, I fully expect him to do better the following races, though admittedly I'd rather not see Merc' go back to dominating the good ol' way.

    Mind, I did enjoy seeing him struggle. ;D

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
409
2
Ferrari
261
3
Red Bull Racing
217
4
McLaren
70
5
Toro Rosso
42
6
Renault
39
7
Racing Point
31
8
Haas F1
26
9
Alfa Romeo Racing
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

