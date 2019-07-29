user icon
Renault truck crashes en route to Hungary

  • Published on 29 Jul 2019 13:12
  • comments 3
  • By: Fergal Walsh

A Renault truck has crashed on the way to the Hungarian Grand Prix, as it carried equipment for the race at the Hungaroring next weekend. 

Renault has confirmed that the driver was extracted from the vehicle and is conscious with no serious injuries.

The crash happened near Gyor, a city roughly 140 kilometers away from the Hungaroring. Renault says the driver was complying with the road speed limit and no other vehicle was involved. 

"We confirm that a Renault F1 Team truck was involved in an accident on the M1 in Hungary, near Gyor," read a Renault statement. "The driver, who was driving within the respected regulations, was extracted from the vehicle.

"He is conscious and has not suffered serious injury. He has been transported to hospital in Hungary for further checks. No other vehicles were involved in the incident."

It is not yet known what was being transported in the back of the Renault truck. 

Renault endured a difficult weekend in Germany, as both of its cars retired from the race - Daniel Ricciardo with an engine failure, while Nico Hulkenberg crashed on his own accord.


Replies (3)

  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 86

    Wasn't Hulk driving this truck, was he?

    • + 1
    • Jul 29 2019 - 13:58
  • Patentprutser

    Posts: 303

    Was it an engine problem?? Hope no casualties

    • + 0
    • Jul 29 2019 - 14:52
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,006

    So this is Renault's excuse for why they'll happen to run out of spare parts for McLaren, I take it?

    • + 0
    • Jul 29 2019 - 15:55


Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
409
2
Ferrari
261
3
Red Bull Racing
217
4
McLaren
70
5
Toro Rosso
42
6
Renault
39
7
Racing Point
31
8
Haas F1
26
9
Alfa Romeo Racing
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Team profile


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

show sidebar