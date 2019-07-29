Renault truck crashes en route to Hungary

A Renault truck has crashed on the way to the Hungarian Grand Prix, as it carried equipment for the race at the Hungaroring next weekend.

Renault has confirmed that the driver was extracted from the vehicle and is conscious with no serious injuries.

The crash happened near Gyor, a city roughly 140 kilometers away from the Hungaroring. Renault says the driver was complying with the road speed limit and no other vehicle was involved.

"We confirm that a Renault F1 Team truck was involved in an accident on the M1 in Hungary, near Gyor," read a Renault statement. "The driver, who was driving within the respected regulations, was extracted from the vehicle.

"He is conscious and has not suffered serious injury. He has been transported to hospital in Hungary for further checks. No other vehicles were involved in the incident."

It is not yet known what was being transported in the back of the Renault truck.

Renault endured a difficult weekend in Germany, as both of its cars retired from the race - Daniel Ricciardo with an engine failure, while Nico Hulkenberg crashed on his own accord.