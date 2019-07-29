user icon
Low days only make united Mercedes stronger - Wolff

  • Published on 29 Jul 2019 16:48
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff says the low days of the team only make the team stronger as they work to fix their errors.

The Silver Arrows endured a difficult home race as Valtteri Bottas crashed out and Lewis Hamilton scored two points, benefiting from penalties for Alfa Romeo. 

It marked the first race since the 2018 Mexican Grand Prix that a Mercedes driver failed to make it onto the podium.

"These are the days that made us strong in the past," Wolff said. "These are the days we analyse and scrutinise more than you have done in the past.

"You don't go home and say 'Why the fuck did we win', we go home and say 'Why the fuck did we lose'.

"This is certainly going to be a discussion that we'll have and we're united in the pain, as we are united in the joy of winning."

With Hamilton scoring very few points, Valtteri Bottas' championship challenge took a hit when he crashed out trying to chase down Lance Stroll for second place.

Wolff believes that Bottas must bounce back quickly from the poor result in order to keep his championship hopes alive. 

"My thinking is that in his championship battle, he could have scored a decent amount of points today, He could have caught up to Lewis, whether it was 12, 15 or 18 points.

"I think it should have been 18 points, and that would have been a jump. But it didn't happen. We are midterm and there are lots more points to score. He had a good chance today to recover. 

"I think when you race in Formula 1, you can feel the pain of days like this. But you need to recover, if you want to win the championship you need to come back from these lows."


