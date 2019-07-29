user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Hulkenberg: Hard to swallow German GP exit

  • Published on 29 Jul 2019 09:33
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Nico Hulkenberg says it's 'hard to swallow' his race-ending crash at the German Grand Prix on Saturday.

Hulkenberg was running in fourth place when he crashed in the final sector, eliminating any chance of his first podium finish.

The German was running behind Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, who would suffer their own troubles later on in the race to drop out of the top spots.

“I don’t know what to say,” said Hulkenberg. "It was a fantastic effort, fantastic race up until that point, for the team, for myself.

“I lost the car for one moment in the wrong corner, in Turn 16. The tarmac next to the normal track is not the normal asphalt, it’s some sort of ice skating track. Once I was there, I couldn’t control the car. You saw the result, I slid into the wall.

“It’s hard to swallow. I’m sorry for the team, because we deserved this, the team did a good job, especially today in the race with strategy and everything. It was all good up until that point, but you have to do all the laps.”

Hulkenberg lost control after sliding onto the tarmac off the circuit, which caught out a number of other people during the race, including Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz and Hamilton - although the latter two were able to continue. 

“I think definitely,” said Hulkenberg when asked if he thinks the tarmac should be changed. “I think some others had similar issues there, I think it will be a discussion point because usually we are safety concerned, but that’s not even about safety, that’s just silly, to have a completely different tarmac.

“That’s the dragster racing strip there from Hockenheim. In the dry, it’s fine, it’s the usual grip but in the wet, it was insane. Yes, I shouldn’t lose the car, but any other track you go off and you go back on and nothing happens.”


Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news



DE Grand Prix of Germany

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

DE Grand Prix of Germany

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Ferrari win a race in 2019?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
409
2
Ferrari
261
3
Red Bull Racing
217
4
McLaren
70
5
Toro Rosso
42
6
Renault
39
7
Racing Point
31
8
Haas F1
26
9
Alfa Romeo Racing
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

DE Nico Hülkenberg 27
cour-pic
  • Team Renault
  • Points 259
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 92
  • Country Germany
  • Date of b. Aug 19 1987 (31)
  • Place of b. Emmerich am Rhein, Germany
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.84 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Renault
Renault
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar