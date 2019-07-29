user icon
German Grand Prix driver ratings

  • Published on 29 Jul 2019 01:37
  • comments 0
  • By: Harry Mattocks

Max Verstappen

It was yet another flawless performance for Verstappen, as the Dutchman showed his skill in changeable conditions. Even after a slow start where he suffered from a lot of wheelspin, he recovered the positions that were lost relatively quickly and continued to show Red Bull what a valuable asset he is to them.

Rating: 10.0

 

Sebastian Vettel

If there was ever a weekend where Vettel needed to perform, it was this one. He came into his home race weekend off the back of two disappointing results in Austria and Great Britain, with people starting to question his future at the Scuderia. The German was yet again unlucky in qualifying with an intercooler fault preventing any timed laps from being set, but he performed a good recovery drive to finish second in a hectic race.

Rating: 9.0

 

Daniil Kvyat

I don't think many would have believed you if if you'd said that there would be a Toro Rosso on the podium, but thanks to an excellent strategy by Toro Rosso and a stellar drive by Kvyat it gave the team only their second ever top-three finish. The Russian, who became a father for the first time on Saturday evening, pulled off some great overtakes to show why he was brought back into the team after a year on the sidelines.

Rating: 10.0

 

Lance Stroll

On Saturday, Stroll finally managed to end his streak of exiting in the first part of qualifying, and this was a sign of good things to come. Before the final safety car the Canadian was down in 14th, and it looked unlikely that he would even be able to score a point. However, thanks to an amazing strategy call, he was propelled up the field and even lead the race for a brief moment. After good defending against Bottas and Sainz, he came home in an impressive fouth place for Racing Point - technically the team's best ever result.

Rating: 9.5

 

Carlos Sainz

After a good qualifying, Sainz had a very eventful race. The Spaniard seemingly spent more time off the circuit that on it during the opening laps. He then went into a spin at the final corner early on in the race, which put him behind his teammate in 15th. However, a strong drive in the second half of the race and good strategy calls from McLaren meant that he managed to come across the line in fifth.

Rating: 9.5

 

Alexander Albon

You would imagine that the nerves were quite high for Albon at the start of the race, as he had never driven a Formula 1 car in the wet until this race. However, the Anglo-Thai driver dealt with the pressure extremely well and after starting from 16th looked to be in contention for his first podium finish. Although this did not come to fruition after losing out at the final pitstops, Albon made a great move on Pierre Gasly in the Red Bull to score his best finish in Formula 1 to date. 

Rating: 9.5

 

Romain Grosjean

Grosjean had a great qualifying, especially when you consider that he is driving the same car that he had in Australia. As Haas continue to try and understand what went wrong for them this season, the Frenchman contributed to a strong points haul for the American team after a dreadful British Grand Prix last time out.

Rating: 8.5

 

Kevin Magnussen

Magnussen did not have the best qualifying, but was fortunate to gain some positions thanks to mistakes from others. He made a a bit of a reckless move against his teammate Grosjean, where the pair collided. Luckily they both escaped without damage, but you know that team boss Guenther Steiner will not be happy after the incident at Silverstone just two weeks ago.

Rating: 6.5

 

Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton had an impressive qualifying, especially given he felt unwell. However, it all fell apart for the Brit in the race as he had one of his worst performances in recent memory. After dominating the first stages of the race, the current world champion crashed at the final corner and lost his front wing. He then cut across the pit lane enterance, earning himself a five second penalty. After a very lonog pitstop, another incident followed as he narrowly missed hitting the wall in the same place as his teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Rating: 6.0

 

Robert Kubica 

It seems that Kubica might finallly be getting up to speed in his Williams car. The Pole was only a tenth behind his teammate George Russell in qualifying, and then was quite aggressive during the race to get past an stay ahead of the Brit. It is nice to see Williams get their first point of their 2019 campaign, even if it was awarded due to post-race penalties.

Rating: 8.0

 

George Russell

 

Rating: 

 

Kimi Raikkonen

 

Rating: 

 

Antonio Giovinazzi

 

Rating: 

 

Pierre Gasly

 

Rating: 

 

Valtteri Bottas

 

Rating: 

 

Nico Hulkenberg

 

Rating: 

 

Charles Leclerc

 

Rating: 

 

Lando Norris

 

Rating: 

 

Daniel Ricciardo

 

Rating: 

 

Sergio Perez

 

Rating: 

 


