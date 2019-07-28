user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Verstappen 'in class of his own' - Horner

  • Published on 28 Jul 2019 18:39
  • comments 0
  • By: Harry Mattocks

Max Verstappen was "in a class of his own" in Hockenheim, according to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

In one of the most unpredictable races in recent memory, Verstappen came out on top in an afternoon where he saw his competitors fail. 

There were crashes from Hamilton, Bottas, Leclerc, his teammate Pierre Gasly and many other drivers.

The safety car was brought out on a number of occasions, which put a lot of pressure on Red Bull to choose the right strategy.

Even with a 360 degree spin, Horner was full of praise for the young Dutchman.

“Unbelievable,” said Horner. “To win a race like that when conditions are like this, it’s a little bit of a lottery anyway, but Max kept his head and he was brilliant out there.

“Those kind of races, he really excels at,” he added, ”and he was in total control when he got to the front.

“We were just trying to make sure we kept the right tyre at the right time, and in those sorts of conditions where there’s no point looking at the radar, different things are happening at different corners, you’ve just got to try and be on the right tyre at the right time.

“We were giving him all the information we could about where he was tyre-wise compared to his opponents and he was still able to push push push – and once he’d got clean air, then he was in a class of his own.”

Verstappen added: “It was amazing, of course to win, but it was really tricky out there."

“We made the right calls and you really had to be focused. We pitted onto the slick tyre, had a little moment, made a nice 360 so that was nice. Enjoyed that.

“It was all about trying to not make too many mistakes,” he added. “You learn, over the years. I was very happy with the whole performance today.”

 


Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news



DE Grand Prix of Germany

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

DE Grand Prix of Germany

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Ferrari win a race in 2019?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
407
2
Ferrari
261
3
Red Bull Racing
217
4
McLaren
70
5
Toro Rosso
42
6
Renault
39
7
Alfa Romeo Racing
36
8
Racing Point
31
9
Haas F1
19
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
cour-pic
  • Country Netherlands
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (21)
  • Place of b. Hasselt, Netherlands
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar