user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Sainz: Rivals' risky decision denied McLaren podium

  • Published on 28 Jul 2019 19:26
  • comments 0
  • By: Coilin Higgins

McLaren's Carlos Sainz has admitted that the chance of a podium for the team today was lost by a risky decision from the teams ahead, but a decision that ultimately worked out for the cars ahead of him.

The Toro Rosso of Daniil Kvyat and the Racing Point of Lance Stroll separated Sainz from a possible podium in a dramatic wet weather race, but both Kvyat and Stroll pitted early for dry tyres, giving them a massive pace advantage over the rest of the field in a perfectly timed stop for both cars.

The rest of the field then decided to follow suit seeing Stroll's massive pace advantage, while fourth placed Valtteri Bottas crashed after spinning his Mercedes coming out of the first corner.

"Every decision that we do probably was the right one. In the end we lost out on a podium because of two cars with nothing to lose." Sainz said. "They pitted for slicks and benefited from that. When you don't see the Mercedes, Red Bull or Ferrari pitting you say, we are P5 we are crazy if we pit now and we miss this.

"We were very close to pitting and that would've given us a podium place but in the end it was wise that we didn't but the others benefited from the risky decision"

Sainz managed a comeback through the field after a spin when the McLaren went off the circuit at turn 16. Sainz spun and almost hit the barrier, but managed to get going and remain in the race. 

The team decided not to pit Sainz for slicks mid way through the race, a decision that caught out many drivers as the rain started to come down once again.

"Honestly today, I was not really comfortable with the conditions," Sainz added. "We were running a smaller rear ring than the rest of our competitors and we struggled to warm up our tyres. When you got into a rhythm it was fine but just the restarts we struggled.

"That spin cost me, but in the end we were the only car not to pit for slicks halfway though the race as it started to rain again to it was a good call that gave us back the position."


Replies (0)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 6,997

    That, and your spin combined with Norris' retirement. But McLaren didn't have an all that bad strategy this race, they were just not as on top of things as RP or Red Bull, or even Ferrari (who, surprisingly, was among the best in that field this race). Still, McLaren extended their lead against Renault, so overall this race was still a net positive for them. Mind, that leap TRH has done in the rankings though... From P8 to P5 in one race..

    • + 0
    • Jul 28 2019 - 20:12

Related news



DE Grand Prix of Germany

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

DE Grand Prix of Germany

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Ferrari win a race in 2019?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
407
2
Ferrari
261
3
Red Bull Racing
217
4
McLaren
70
5
Toro Rosso
42
6
Renault
39
7
Alfa Romeo Racing
36
8
Racing Point
31
9
Haas F1
19
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

ES Carlos Sainz jr 55
cour-pic
  • Team McLaren
  • Points 219
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 92
  • Country Spain
  • Date of b. Sep 1 1994 (24)
  • Place of b. Madrid, Spain
  • Weight 66 kg
  • Length 1.78 m
Show full profile


Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar