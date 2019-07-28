user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Leclerc criticises tarmac run-off after Germany DNF

  • Published on 28 Jul 2019 17:34
  • comments 6
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Charles Leclerc says it is "unacceptable" to have such a slippery run-off area when it's wet following his DNF at Hockenheim. 

The Monegasque driver crashed out of the race after running wide at the penultimate corner, losing all grip on the run-off area where several of his fellow competitors also found trouble.

“It was very slippery,” said Leclerc “The only thing I can say is I think it’s unacceptable to have this type of tarmac exit out of the two last corners there. It’s like a dragster track and once you go on it, it’s just very, very dangerous

“So my mistake was not huge but the fact that going on this tarmac I had absolutely no control over the car.”

However, Leclerc affirmed that he made a mistake and that the tarmac run-off can't be held responsible for his mishap.

“This is in no way an excuse to the mistake. I take full responsibility for it. But I believe that this type of tarmac should not be on a Formula 1 track.”

“It feels very bad. I feel very bad for the team, for the fans, for everyone that has been working also to put the car back together for today. It’s a big shame.”


Replies (6)

Login to reply
  • abhidbgt

    Posts: 129

    It does hurt but that's racing.

    • + 0
    • Jul 28 2019 - 17:46
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 6,995

    Had it just been him running off there I'd put it to sour grapes, but the fact is that that run-off was a hotspot for drive offs and not-really-Tokyo Drifting. Might wanna have some rougher material there. Yet I can't say I did not enjoy the not-really-Tokyo Drifting. 'sides, I believe that section belong to the drag racing config of the track, so unsure how feasible it is to roughen it up.

    • + 0
    • Jul 28 2019 - 17:58
    • abhidbgt

      Posts: 129

      I agree but considering the race conditions being patient helps. I would have liked to see him win this race. He is a sensible lad and a responsible one too. Always looks for his mistakes first and for that reason alone there is merit in his statement.

      • + 0
      • Jul 28 2019 - 18:05
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 6,995

      I agree, hence I worded it the way I did. I, too, would've been happy with him winning, or a podium at least, Honda head as I am I am very content with the current standings. ;)

      • + 0
      • Jul 28 2019 - 18:27
  • siggy74

    Posts: 78

    Maybe they should make it a gravel run off ;p still be the same result.

    • + 0
    • Jul 28 2019 - 17:58
  • emprisedll

    Posts: 18

    Pushing too hard on the soft tires just when the rain started to fall again. He was probably smelling the victory because he had the pace but this was a long race today. It was his mistake in the end and he'll be fuming for a while.
    The drivers ahead of him in the standings both finished P1,P2 which is even more salt on the wound. This will toughen him up I expect and there's only one race left before the summer break. He was on good form too he can't show inconsistency now.

    • + 0
    • Jul 28 2019 - 18:50

Related news



DE Grand Prix of Germany

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

DE Grand Prix of Germany

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Ferrari win a race in 2019?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
407
2
Ferrari
261
3
Red Bull Racing
217
4
McLaren
70
5
Toro Rosso
42
6
Renault
39
7
Alfa Romeo Racing
36
8
Racing Point
31
9
Haas F1
19
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

MC Charles Leclerc 16
cour-pic
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 159
  • Podiums 5
  • Grand Prix 32
  • Country Monaco
  • Date of b. Oct 16 1997 (21)
  • Place of b. Monte Carlo, Monaco
  • Weight 69 kg
  • Length 1.79 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar