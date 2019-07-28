Leclerc criticises tarmac run-off after Germany DNF

Charles Leclerc says it is "unacceptable" to have such a slippery run-off area when it's wet following his DNF at Hockenheim.
The Monegasque driver crashed out of the race after running wide at the penultimate corner, losing all grip on the run-off area where several of his fellow competitors also found trouble.
“It was very slippery,” said Leclerc “The only thing I can say is I think it’s unacceptable to have this type of tarmac exit out of the two last corners there. It’s like a dragster track and once you go on it, it’s just very, very dangerous
“So my mistake was not huge but the fact that going on this tarmac I had absolutely no control over the car.”
However, Leclerc affirmed that he made a mistake and that the tarmac run-off can't be held responsible for his mishap.
“This is in no way an excuse to the mistake. I take full responsibility for it. But I believe that this type of tarmac should not be on a Formula 1 track.”
“It feels very bad. I feel very bad for the team, for the fans, for everyone that has been working also to put the car back together for today. It’s a big shame.”
abhidbgt
Posts: 129
It does hurt but that's racing.
calle.itw
Posts: 6,995
Had it just been him running off there I'd put it to sour grapes, but the fact is that that run-off was a hotspot for drive offs and not-really-Tokyo Drifting. Might wanna have some rougher material there. Yet I can't say I did not enjoy the not-really-Tokyo Drifting. 'sides, I believe that section belong to the drag racing config of the track, so unsure how feasible it is to roughen it up.
abhidbgt
Posts: 129
I agree but considering the race conditions being patient helps. I would have liked to see him win this race. He is a sensible lad and a responsible one too. Always looks for his mistakes first and for that reason alone there is merit in his statement.
calle.itw
Posts: 6,995
I agree, hence I worded it the way I did. I, too, would've been happy with him winning, or a podium at least, Honda head as I am I am very content with the current standings. ;)
siggy74
Posts: 78
Maybe they should make it a gravel run off ;p still be the same result.
emprisedll
Posts: 18
Pushing too hard on the soft tires just when the rain started to fall again. He was probably smelling the victory because he had the pace but this was a long race today. It was his mistake in the end and he'll be fuming for a while.
The drivers ahead of him in the standings both finished P1,P2 which is even more salt on the wound. This will toughen him up I expect and there's only one race left before the summer break. He was on good form too he can't show inconsistency now.