Leclerc criticises tarmac run-off after Germany DNF

Charles Leclerc says it is "unacceptable" to have such a slippery run-off area when it's wet following his DNF at Hockenheim.

The Monegasque driver crashed out of the race after running wide at the penultimate corner, losing all grip on the run-off area where several of his fellow competitors also found trouble.

“It was very slippery,” said Leclerc “The only thing I can say is I think it’s unacceptable to have this type of tarmac exit out of the two last corners there. It’s like a dragster track and once you go on it, it’s just very, very dangerous

“So my mistake was not huge but the fact that going on this tarmac I had absolutely no control over the car.”

However, Leclerc affirmed that he made a mistake and that the tarmac run-off can't be held responsible for his mishap.

“This is in no way an excuse to the mistake. I take full responsibility for it. But I believe that this type of tarmac should not be on a Formula 1 track.”

“It feels very bad. I feel very bad for the team, for the fans, for everyone that has been working also to put the car back together for today. It’s a big shame.”