German GP: Verstappen wins chaotic race ahead of Vettel and Kvyat

Max Verstappen has won his second race of the season in a chaotic German Grand Prix that saw key players crash out of the race.

Sebastian Vettel recovered from starting at the back of the field to take second place, benefitting from a number of safety cars and nicely timed pit stops.

Daniil Kvyat took his third career podium and Toro Rosso's second, as he found himself running in second place towards the end of the race, battling Lance Stroll for second.

Stroll catapulted himself into podium contention by pitting early for dry tyres towards the end of the race, before everyone else opted to do so. The Canadian was leading the race briefly before Verstappen flew past.

Kvyat got ahead but soon found himself behind Vettel - however he managed to stay ahead of Stroll to take Toro Rosso's first podium in 11 years.

Mercedes endured a very difficult home race that saw it score zero points after starting from first and third on the grid.

Lewis Hamilton crossed the line in 11th as he ran off the circuit earlier in the race on slick tyres in the final sector, destroying his front wing.

As he returned to the pit lane, he failed to cross to the right of the bollard, and was handed a five-second time penalty for failing to follow procedure.

In the closing laps, the reigning champion spun at Turn 1, while only moments later, Valtteri Bottas, who was chasing Lance Stroll for the final spot on the podium, crashed at the same point.

The following safety car allowed the pack to bunch up and saw the late recovery from Vettel. While there was smiles on Vettel's side of the garage, it was less joyful on Leclerc's side.

The Monegasque driver crashed out in the final sector in tricky conditions while running on the soft tyre, moments before Hamilton crashed at the same point.

However, unlike Hamilton's crash at that spot on lap 29, Leclerc's damage was terminal. The Ferrari driver was one of many who failed to finish.

Sergio Perez was the first to crash out not long after the start of the race in wet conditions. Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris had mechanical problems and failed to see the finish, while Nico Hulkenberg ended up in the barriers when he was on course for a strong result.

Pierre Gasly was the final driver to not see the chequered, crashing out in the final laps after a coming together with Alexander Albon.

Gasly struggled throughout the race, while Albon managed to secure a career-best of P6 behind Lance Stroll and Carlos Sainz, who also found himself spinning out during the race.

It was a strong day for Alfa Romeo, who withstood the tricky conditions, despite an off for Kimi Raikkonen during the race. The Finn crossed the line in eighth, ahead of teammate Antonio Giovinazzi.

Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen were ninth and tenth for Haas, however the two came together towards the end of the race, banging wheels at the hairpin.

Verstappen's win marks his and Red Bull's second in three races, while Sebastian Vettel stands on the podium for the first time since the Canadian Grand Prix.