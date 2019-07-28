user icon
German GP: Verstappen wins chaotic race ahead of Vettel and Kvyat

  • Published on 28 Jul 2019 17:04
  • comments 7
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Max Verstappen has won his second race of the season in a chaotic German Grand Prix that saw key players crash out of the race.

Sebastian Vettel recovered from starting at the back of the field to take second place, benefitting from a number of safety cars and nicely timed pit stops.

Daniil Kvyat took his third career podium and Toro Rosso's second, as he found himself running in second place towards the end of the race, battling Lance Stroll for second.

Stroll catapulted himself into podium contention by pitting early for dry tyres towards the end of the race, before everyone else opted to do so. The Canadian was leading the race briefly before Verstappen flew past.

Kvyat got ahead but soon found himself behind Vettel - however he managed to stay ahead of Stroll to take Toro Rosso's first podium in 11 years. 

Mercedes endured a very difficult home race that saw it score zero points after starting from first and third on the grid. 

Lewis Hamilton crossed the line in 11th as he ran off the circuit earlier in the race on slick tyres in the final sector, destroying his front wing.

As he returned to the pit lane, he failed to cross to the right of the bollard, and was handed a five-second time penalty for failing to follow procedure.

In the closing laps, the reigning champion spun at Turn 1, while only moments later, Valtteri Bottas, who was chasing Lance Stroll for the final spot on the podium, crashed at the same point.

The following safety car allowed the pack to bunch up and saw the late recovery from Vettel. While there was smiles on Vettel's side of the garage, it was less joyful on Leclerc's side.

The Monegasque driver crashed out in the final sector in tricky conditions while running on the soft tyre, moments before Hamilton crashed at the same point.

However, unlike Hamilton's crash at that spot on lap 29, Leclerc's damage was terminal. The Ferrari driver was one of many who failed to finish.

Sergio Perez was the first to crash out not long after the start of the race in wet conditions. Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris had mechanical problems and failed to see the finish, while Nico Hulkenberg ended up in the barriers when he was on course for a strong result. 

Pierre Gasly was the final driver to not see the chequered, crashing out in the final laps after a coming together with Alexander Albon.

Gasly struggled throughout the race, while Albon managed to secure a career-best of P6 behind Lance Stroll and Carlos Sainz, who also found himself spinning out during the race.

It was a strong day for Alfa Romeo, who withstood the tricky conditions, despite an off for Kimi Raikkonen during the race. The Finn crossed the line in eighth, ahead of teammate Antonio Giovinazzi.

Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen were ninth and tenth for Haas, however the two came together towards the end of the race, banging wheels at the hairpin. 

Verstappen's win marks his and Red Bull's second in three races, while Sebastian Vettel stands on the podium for the first time since the Canadian Grand Prix.

F1Grand Prix Germany - Race

DE Hockenheimring - 28 July 2019

Photos Germany 2019

Replies (7)

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 6,995

    Jesus what was that race?! That was amazing!

    • + 1
    • Jul 28 2019 - 17:12
    • abhidbgt

      Posts: 129

      Amazing indeed.

      • + 0
      • Jul 28 2019 - 17:46
  • xoya

    Posts: 393

    This will be a race best remembered by Bottas and Gasly.

    • + 0
    • Jul 28 2019 - 17:30
  • abhidbgt

    Posts: 129

    What has happened to F1? I am not used to this much entertainment from F1, a total blast. If there was one more safety car it would have been time out. Would want this track to remain in the calendar.
    Mother of unpredictability!

    • + 1
    • Jul 28 2019 - 17:43
  • siggy74

    Posts: 78

    If that didn't entertain, and keep everyone watching.

    I dont know what will, ROFL

    Almost had the first podium for hulk ;p who would of bet on KVY being on that podium

    • + 1
    • Jul 28 2019 - 17:55
    • abhidbgt

      Posts: 129

      That turn swallowed so many. It should be given a suitable name. :D

      • + 0
      • Jul 28 2019 - 17:59
  • abhidbgt

    Posts: 129

    Two Honda powered cars on podium. This has been a dream race for them except for Gasly. Feel bad for him. It's just not turning out to be his year.

    • + 1
    • Jul 28 2019 - 17:57
  • michielhimself

    Posts: 115

    Hopefully Ross Brawn is now inquiring what it would cost to install sprinkler systems with a random timer next to each track on the F1 calendar!

    • + 1
    • Jul 28 2019 - 18:50


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

show sidebar