user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

'Definitely' more downforce with new Williams upgrades - Russell

  • Published on 28 Jul 2019 09:14
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

George Russell states that there is "definitely" more downforce with Williams' upgrades in Germany.

The Grove-based squad brought a number of upgrades to the race at Hockenheim with the aim of closing in on the midfield pack.

Russell endured some other difficulties during the weekend, including a damaged floor during FP3, which hampered his preparations for qualifying.

MORE: Russell: 2020 Mercedes seat not on forefront of my mind | Williams in conversations with Mercedes regarding new engine deal

While the Briton thinks that gains were made towards the rest of the midfield teams, Williams' biggest struggle during qualifying was with the Pirelli tyres.

"I went out in FP3 and ran over some debris and damaged the floor on my out lap," Russell said. So effectively it was not an upgraded car in FP3 and then I went into qualifying blind. But here's definitely more downforce, no doubt.

"The characteristics were quite different, but we've not had the opportunity to fine-tune the car. If we nailed the tyres, we would have been much closer. 

"I'm not massively satisfied. Just really struggling with the tyres and to get them in the right window. I went out, I did two laps on the first run, the car felt really good on the second lap and I was confident.

"Then I went out on the last two runs and I was sliding all over the place trying to get the tyres to work. The lack of running in FP3 probably set us back a bit and also the conditions yesterday."

Russell added that he "really hopes" it rains, to add a big unknown to the race and allow Williams more of an opportunity to fight with other teams.

The 21-year-old will start the German Grand Prix from 18th on the grid, ahead of teammate Robert Kubica and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel


Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,009

    Well they are progressing. So at this rate they might just be a second off the rest of the pack...

    • + 0
    • Jul 28 2019 - 11:07
  • f1ski

    Posts: 428

    the parts are fragile? they 3 d printed them?

    • + 0
    • Jul 28 2019 - 12:56

Related news



DE Grand Prix of Germany

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

DE Grand Prix of Germany

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Ferrari win a race in 2019?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
409
2
Ferrari
261
3
Red Bull Racing
217
4
McLaren
70
5
Toro Rosso
42
6
Renault
39
7
Racing Point
31
8
Haas F1
26
9
Alfa Romeo Racing
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB George Russell 63
cour-pic
  • Team Williams
  • Points 0
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 11
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Feb 15 1998 (21)
  • Place of b. King's Lynn, United Kingdom
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.85 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Williams
Williams
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar