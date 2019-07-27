user icon
Mercedes was prepared to replace Hamilton for qualifying

  • Published on 27 Jul 2019 17:42
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that Mercedes was prepared to replace him for qualifying in Germany after he felt ill on Saturday morning.

Hamilton stated that he came down with a sore throat prior to the on-track action, which led Mercedes to prepare a replacement, which was likely Esteban Ocon, who is the team's official reserve driver.

Hamilton went on to take pole position by three-tenths of a second ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, while teammate Valtteri Bottas finished third.

"I wasn't feeling good this morning," Hamilton said in the FIA press conference. "I had a bit of a sore throat so we just prepped just in case I wasn't going to be able to do the session.

"So I did the practice but we were prepared to put a second driver in the worst-case scenario."

Hamilton described the qualifying session as straight-forward, as its battle for pole position was made easier following Ferraris double drop out before the final runs in Q3.

The Briton says it's the perfect way to start the weekend, as motorsport celebrates 125 years in existence and Mercedes competes in its 200th Grand Prix.

"It was a relatively straightforward session," he said. "The team did a great job in terms of timings and getting us out at the right times.

"We saw the Ferraris drop out which made it different in terms of the battle that we had at the end. But I had pretty good pace, maybe it would have been close between myself and Leclerc

"But I was really happy from Q2 onwards. It's really great for Mercedes with the 125 years celebration this weekend, it couldn't be a better way to start the weekend."


  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,673

    that would have been crazy... shame

    • + 0
    • Jul 27 2019 - 18:04

DE Grand Prix of Germany

Local time 

DE Grand Prix of Germany

Local time 

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

