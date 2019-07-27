user icon
Norris won't be investigated for impeding Albon

  • Published on 27 Jul 2019 17:25
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The stewards have opted not to launch an investigation into the incident involving Lando Norris and Alexander Albon at the end of Q1.

Albon was heard complaining over the radio after the session, as he failed to make it through, and replays showed that he was behind Lando Norris for a good portion of his lap.

However, Norris too was on a 'flying' lap, which was enough for the stewards to deem that the incident was not worthy of an investigation and potential penalty.

“I was on a push lap," Norris said. "He just started the lap behind me, so I’ve got nothing to be worried about.”

Norris also failed to make it through to the second stage of qualifying, insisting that he simply failed to produce a strong enough lap.

“I just didn’t put the lap together. I did different bits well enough, but I just didn’t put it together when it mattered. Another two-hundredths and I could’ve been through into Q2.

“I’m frustrated because it was such a small amount, and we knew it would be close, but still it cost us getting into Q2, which is annoying because our aim is to get into Q3 at least.”


