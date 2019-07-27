Vettel looking to Sunday after 'painful' qualifying

Sebastian Vettel says he is anticipating his home Grand Prix after a "painful" qualifying session at Hockenheim.

The Ferrari driver failed to set a time in Q1 after the issue relating to the airflow to the turbo stopped him from completing a lap.

With no penalties applied to any drivers thus far, Vettel is set to start the German Grand Prix from the back of the grid, on a weekend where Ferrari looked to be faster than Mercedes .

"It's very painful here," Vettel said. "I was looking forward to having fun, I think the car was great. It's a big shame. I'm sure there's a reason for what happened. It's the worst possible timing, but it is what it is.

"We certainly didn't want that to happen and we need to understand what it was and make sure it doesn't happen again. There's nothing we can do now.

"Now we start last, it would have been nice to start first. I think the car has it, so it wasn't for me today."

Vettel's teammate Charles Leclerc was also hit with problems in Q3, with his fault coming from the fuel system.

Ferrari is yet to win a race this season and will have a tough task ahead of it if it wishes to achieve it on Sunday, with the cars set to start from 10th and 20th.

"I'm empty, it's very bitter and disappointing. Especially here because the car is quick.

"I had a good feeling yesterday, better this morning, didn't put everything together. I thought we had a really good chance but now we have no chance so just looking forward to tomorrow."