Vettel looking to Sunday after 'painful' qualifying

  • Published on 27 Jul 2019 17:12
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Sebastian Vettel says he is anticipating his home Grand Prix after a "painful" qualifying session at Hockenheim.

The Ferrari driver failed to set a time in Q1 after the issue relating to the airflow to the turbo stopped him from completing a lap.

With no penalties applied to any drivers thus far, Vettel is set to start the German Grand Prix from the back of the grid, on a weekend where Ferrari looked to be faster than Mercedes.

"It's very painful here," Vettel said. "I was looking forward to having fun, I think the car was great. It's a big shame. I'm sure there's a reason for what happened. It's the worst possible timing, but it is what it is.

"We certainly didn't want that to happen and we need to understand what it was and make sure it doesn't happen again. There's nothing we can do now.

"Now we start last, it would have been nice to start first. I think the car has it, so it wasn't for me today."

Vettel's teammate Charles Leclerc was also hit with problems in Q3, with his fault coming from the fuel system.

Ferrari is yet to win a race this season and will have a tough task ahead of it if it wishes to achieve it on Sunday, with the cars set to start from 10th and 20th. 

"I'm empty, it's very bitter and disappointing. Especially here because the car is quick.

"I had a good feeling yesterday, better this morning, didn't put everything together. I thought we had a really good chance but now we have no chance so just looking forward to tomorrow."


  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,673

    feel soo sorry for him

    • + 0
    • Jul 27 2019 - 18:04
  • abhidbgt

    Posts: 123

    Season couldn't get worse for him and Ferrari or maybe it still can.

    • + 0
    • Jul 27 2019 - 18:17

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
407
2
Ferrari
243
3
Red Bull Racing
191
4
McLaren
60
5
Renault
39
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
26
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
19
9
Haas F1
16
Driver profile

DE Sebastian Vettel 5
cour-pic
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 1,250
  • Podiums 49
  • Grand Prix 91
  • Country Germany
  • Date of b. Jul 3 1987 (32)
  • Place of b. Heppenheim, Germany
  • Weight 58 kg
  • Length 1.76 m
Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
