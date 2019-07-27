user icon
Schumacher enjoyed 'really special' F2004 outing

  • Published on 27 Jul 2019 16:38
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Mick Schumacher described his first outing of the weekend in his father's Ferrari F2004 as "really special".

The Formula 2 driver took the car that delivered Michael his seventh and final world championship out on the Hockenheim circuit on Saturday before qualifying.

Mick will be back behind the wheel of the car before the start of Sunday's German Grand Prix.

The demo run marked the second time Mick has experienced one of his father's cars during a Grand Prix weekend, having driven the Benetton B194 in 2017 at Spa-Francorchamps. 

"It was great, really amazing to be able to drive the car around here, especially as it was my dad's seat, it fitted perfectly," Schumacher said. "I've been able to witness how it was 10 years apart, in 1994 and 2004, and obviously the 2019 one as well.

"In general, the development between 1994 and 2004 was a huge step and now again, an even bigger step. But to be able to drive the V10 and hear the sound of it was something really special. 

"Going out and in of the pit lane I never lost my smile. It was always on my face. Even when I was locking up, I was smiling. 

"I just wanted to go out, I wanted to drive. Having to wait at the end of the pit lane was torture, I just wanted to turn it on myself and just go out."

Schumacher will be back racing next weekend at the Hungaroring in the F2 championship, where he will be rejoined by teammate Sean Gelael, who pulled out of the races at Silverstone. 


