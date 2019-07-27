user icon
Marko: Red Bull starting to run out of spare parts

  • Published on 27 Jul 2019 10:28
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko says Red Bull is starting to fall short on spare parts following Pierre Gasly's crash during practice at the German Grand Prix.

Towards the end of the second practice session on Friday, Gasly lost control of his car and pitched it into the barrier at the final corner, destroying the left side of his RB15.

Gasly will 'push' to fight Ferrari at Hockenheim | FP2: Leclerc on top as Ferrari stays ahead, Gasly crashes

Gasly arrived in Hockenheim on the back of his strongest performance of the season, picking up a P4 finish at the British Grand Prix two weeks ago.

Marko states that he hopes the crash hasn't harmed Gasly's confidence, as the 22-year-old is already struggling to match or get close to the pace of teammate Max Verstappen.

"It was a simple driving mistake, there was no problem with the race car, Pierre just lost the car out of control," Marko told SpeedWeek.

"I hope that does not dampen Gasly's confidence. But the focus is currently on the question of whether we can repair the car. We certainly do not lack our skills, but we are starting to run out of spare parts."

Verstappen gave his thoughts on the crash, stating: "Luckily it was later on into the session anyway so I don't think it's really painful for the team."

While Gasly has scored points at the last six races, he has been consistently out-performed by Verstappen and also has failed to beat some of the midfield runners at a handful of races.


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
407
2
Ferrari
243
3
Red Bull Racing
191
4
McLaren
60
5
Renault
39
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
26
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
19
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FR Pierre Gasly 10
cour-pic
  • Country France
  • Date of b. Feb 7 1996 (23)
  • Place of b. Rouen, France
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.77 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

