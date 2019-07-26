user icon
Grosjean hails 'outstanding' old-spec Haas car

  Published on 26 Jul 2019 19:53
  • comments 0
  By: Fergal Walsh

Romain Grosjean says the old-spec Haas car felt "outstanding" during the opening day of practice at the German Grand Prix.

Grosjean is running the old car as the American squad works to understand why it is lacking pace with its upgraded car during the races.

The Frenchman used the old car at the British Grand Prix two weeks ago, but collided with teammate Kevin Magnussen on the opening lap of the race which eliminated them both from the race.

MORESteiner 'still not over' Grosjean/Magnussen Silverstone clash

In the second practice session at Hockenheim, Grosjean ended the session in seventh place - 1.3 seconds ahead of Magnussen. 

"It's difficult to explain the feeling, but the confidence you have in the high-speed corners, you can push there and play with it," Grosjean said. 

"At low speed, the entry phase is outstanding and there are limitations with the front at the mid-corner, but then traction is quite good. I guess it's more the high-speed and entry stuff which is outstanding.

"I think definitely after today we should hope for Q3 and hope we can understand the difference between the old and new package and then move forward.

"It's been a long time since we were that competitive on a Friday and things went that smoothly. I'm happy with that, it was tricky out there.

"Very warm, but we've been working very well, doing a lot of tests on the car. Maybe more than we've done over the season so far."

Speaking about his hopes for the weather for the rest of the weekend, Grosjean said: "Right now we'd like to keep it as it is but that doesn't look like it is going to happen."


DE Grand Prix of Germany

Local time 

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
407
2
Ferrari
243
3
Red Bull Racing
191
4
McLaren
60
5
Renault
39
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
26
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
19
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FR Romain Grosjean 8
cour-pic
  • Team Haas F1
  • Points 147
  • Podiums 1
  • Grand Prix 91
  • Country France
  • Date of b. Apr 17 1986 (33)
  • Place of b. Geneve, France
  • Weight 71 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Haas
Haas
  • comments 46,540 comments on Haas
  • star 15 members have this team as their favourite
  • vote Tweets about Haas
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

