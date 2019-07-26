user icon
Hamilton: Weekend rain will make Friday a 'waste'

  • Published on 26 Jul 2019 19:29
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lewis Hamilton states the rain that may come during qualifying and the race this weekend will make Friday practice a "waste of a day".

Hamilton ended both Friday sessions in third place, and was one and a half tenths behind Charles Leclerc after FP2.

Wolff: Mercedes must think carefully before confirming its 2020 line-up

With air temperatures in the high 30s during the afternoon at Hockenheim, it is expected to be much cooler for the remainder of the weekend, with rain predicted for Saturday and Sunday. 

"If it's going to rain for the rest of the weekend then this was a waste of a day," Hamilton said."I don't feel like we learned much today anyway. It's so hot, nothing from today really applies.

"The tyre will come back towards us and tomorrow we'll be quicker a more comfortable."

Overheating tyres brought struggles

Hamilton stated that he struggled with the tyres during the day, having overheating issues throughout the two sessions. 

However, the five-time world champion took solace in the fact that everyone else was suffering from the same problems as it was.

"It's not been the best of days in terms of the heat, these tyres don't like the temperatures. So really slow out laps and they don't last very long after that. 

"It's just about trying to get the tyres within the working range, they're always above the working range or overheating. That was the main issue today but everyone was in the same boat.

Speaking about the impact of Mercedes' new cooling upgrades after two 90-minute sessions, Hamilton said: "That I don't know.

"We've not had any problems today but we've not been in the race scenario. We did the long runs and I think they were okay, but we're hoping the weather is not like this for the rest of the weekend."


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

