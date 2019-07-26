user icon
Vettel: Quite a bit of margin to go faster

  • Published on 26 Jul 2019 18:37
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Sebastian Vettel says there is "quite a bit of margin" for Ferrari to go faster after Friday practice.

The Scuderia outfit topped both sessions, with Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc leading one practice outing each.

Leclerc's session topping time in FP2 was almost one and a half tenths up on Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, in what was a very hot day at Hockenheim.

Vettel says he is happy with the car's pace, but will be hoping for more when the cars take to the circuit on Saturday. 

"I'm pretty happy, it was a better day," Vettel said. "There were a few hiccups here and there to find the rhythm and we lost a bit of time. I had a flat spot on the medium tyre in the afternoon but all in all, pretty good. 

"The car felt good and there's quite a bit of margin to go faster. The car is pretty much the same, it's more conditions, track and how we get along so let's hope we can keep it that way."

Vettel hoping hot conditions stay

However, the remainder of the weekend could play into Mercedes' hands, as it is expected to be a lot cooler on Saturday and Sunday.

Mercedes is known to struggle in the hot temperatures, but Vettel says that it is difficult to know how much margin was left on the table by Ferrari's rivals.

"It's hard to say, I don't know how much Mercedes and Red Bull had to compromise for the heat," Vettel commented. "It impacts everyone so everyone as opening the cooling to the maximum.

"It would be nice to have a really hot race, it's fun in the car... I quite like to break a sweat. I don't know, the forecast says it won't be like today."


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Ferrari win a race in 2019?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
407
2
Ferrari
243
3
Red Bull Racing
191
4
McLaren
60
5
Renault
39
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
26
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
19
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

DE Sebastian Vettel 5
cour-pic
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 1,250
  • Podiums 49
  • Grand Prix 91
  • Country Germany
  • Date of b. Jul 3 1987 (32)
  • Place of b. Heppenheim, Germany
  • Weight 58 kg
  • Length 1.76 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

