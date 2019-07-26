user icon
FP2: Leclerc on top as Ferrari stays ahead, Gasly crashes

  • Published on 26 Jul 2019 16:30
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Charles Leclerc has concluded the final Friday practice session from the Hockenheimring on top of the timesheets, as Ferrari once again locked out the top two spots.

In the opening session in the morning, Sebastian Vettel was fastest with Leclerc tucked in behind, while Mercedes was behind on the medium compound.

However in the afternoon on the short-runs with low fuel, Ferrari was faster than the two Silver Arrows, with Lewis Hamilton ahead of his teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Bottas struggled during his lap and was over six-tenths down on Leclerc's time, losing time in the final sector.

Max Verstappen was fifth for Red Bull, while the second energy drink-backed car of Pierre Gasly was P15, over 1.5 seconds off the pace.

Gasly's day ended in the barriers, as he lost the rear of the car at the final corner and as he corrected it, he failed to regain control and hit the outside barrier, destroying the left side of his car. 

Romain Grosjean showed encouraging pace for Haas, running the old spec car as he did in Great Britain. The Frenchman was sixth, 1.3 seconds up on teammate Kevin Magnussen who was only faster than the Williams duo.

Racing Point has arrived at the Hockenheim circuit with a heavily upgraded package, and will be pleased with Lance Stroll's P7 result in FP2.

Sergio Perez also found his way into the top ten, behind Kimi Raikkonen and Nico Hulkenberg who were eighth and ninth respectively.

Renault confirmed prior to the start of FP2 that it had found damage to the right rear drum flick, which was repaired and reportedly aided the car's balance. 

Action from the Hockenheim circuit resumes on Saturday, with the final practice session kicking off at 12 PM local time before qualifying gets underway at 3 PM. 

F1Grand Prix Germany - Free practice 2

DE Hockenheimring - 26 July 2019

Photos Germany 2019

DE Grand Prix of Germany

Local time 

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
407
2
Ferrari
243
3
Red Bull Racing
191
4
McLaren
60
5
Renault
39
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
26
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
19
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FR Pierre Gasly 10
cour-pic
  • Country France
  • Date of b. Feb 7 1996 (23)
  • Place of b. Rouen, France
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.77 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

