FP1: Vettel leads Ferrari 1-2 at Hockenheim

  • Published on 26 Jul 2019 12:30
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Sebastian Vettel ended a hot opening practice session from the German Grand Prix weekend on top of the timesheets.

Temperatures at the Hockheimring read well over 30 degrees Celcius during the session and it is expected that it will only rise as the afternoon wears on and the second practice session gets underway later today.

Ferrari seemed to be much more hooked up to the circuit, as Mercedes struggled for grip during their hot laps, with both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas going off the circuit at the final corner.

Bottas found himself in the gravel at Turn 12 in the final minutes of the session after locking up the front left tyre. However, the Finn was able to stop the car in time and recover onto the circuit on his own. 

Hamilton ended the session in third place, three-tenths down on Vettel, but only marginally behind Charles Leclerc, who was second for Ferrari.

Max Verstappen managed to split the two Mercedes as Red Bull eyes further improvements this weekend, following on from a couple of events in which it has been able to challenge Ferrari. 

Bottas was fifth, ahead of Pierre Gasly who was half a second down on teammate Verstappen. 

MOREGasly will 'push' to fight Ferrari at Hockenheim

McLaren split its programme between its two drivers, with Carlos Sainz topping the midfield pack ahead of Romain Grosjean in the Haas.

Grosjean is once again running the Australia-spec VF-19 this weekend, which has initially proven to be the better package, as he was seven-tenths ahead of teammate Kevin Magnussen.

Magnussen caused the one and only red flag of the session, as he stopped on the circuit early on with a reported sensor issue. The Dane was towed back to the pit lane and was quickly back out onto the circuit.

Lance Stroll was ninth for Racing Point, who has brought a big upgrade to the German Grand Prix, while Daniel Ricciardo rounded out the top ten - despite a spin at Turn 1 late on in the 90-minute session.

 

More to follow... 

F1Grand Prix Germany - Free practice 1

DE Hockenheimring - 26 July 2019

Photos Germany 2019

Replies (0)

DE Grand Prix of Germany

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Ferrari win a race in 2019?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
407
2
Ferrari
243
3
Red Bull Racing
191
4
McLaren
60
5
Renault
39
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
26
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
19
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

DE Sebastian Vettel 5
cour-pic
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 1,250
  • Podiums 49
  • Grand Prix 91
  • Country Germany
  • Date of b. Jul 3 1987 (32)
  • Place of b. Heppenheim, Germany
  • Weight 58 kg
  • Length 1.76 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

