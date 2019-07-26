New MGU-Ks fitted to Ferrari-powered cars in Germany

Five of the six Ferrari powered cars have received a new MGU-K for the German Grand Prix weekend at the Hockenheimring.

Sebastian Vettel is the only Ferrari affiliated driver not to have a new MGU-K fitted to his power unit, while teammate Charles Leclerc has installed the component.

Both Alfa Romeos and Haas cars have also had new MGU-Ks applied, but as it doesn't exceed the two that a driver can use penalty-free during a season, there are no penalties handed out.

Vettel and Leclerc have also had a new energy store placed into their power units, which doesn't exceed the number that the driver can use without receiving a penalty.



Driver ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE Vettel 2 2 2 2 2 2 Leclerc 2 2 2 2 2 2 Magnussen 2 2 2 2 2 3 Grosjean 2 2 2 2 2 2 Raikkonen 2 2 2 2 2 2 Giovinazzi 2 2 2 2 2 3

Bold - new part

ICE - Internal Combustion Engine

TC - Turbocharger

MGU-H - Motor Generator Unit – Heat

MGU-K - Motor Generator Unit – Kinetic

ES - Energy Store

CE - Control Electronics