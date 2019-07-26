New MGU-Ks fitted to Ferrari-powered cars in Germany

Five of the six Ferrari powered cars have received a new MGU-K for the German Grand Prix weekend at the Hockenheimring.
Sebastian Vettel is the only Ferrari affiliated driver not to have a new MGU-K fitted to his power unit, while teammate Charles Leclerc has installed the component.
Both Alfa Romeos and Haas cars have also had new MGU-Ks applied, but as it doesn't exceed the two that a driver can use penalty-free during a season, there are no penalties handed out.
Vettel and Leclerc have also had a new energy store placed into their power units, which doesn't exceed the number that the driver can use without receiving a penalty.
|Driver
|ICE
|TC
|MGU-H
|MGU-K
|ES
|CE
|Vettel
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Leclerc
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Magnussen
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Grosjean
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Raikkonen
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Giovinazzi
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
Bold - new part
ICE - Internal Combustion Engine
TC - Turbocharger
MGU-H - Motor Generator Unit – Heat
MGU-K - Motor Generator Unit – Kinetic
ES - Energy Store
CE - Control Electronics
Local time
11:00 - 12:30
12:00 - 13:00
15:10 - 17:10
15:00 - 16:30
15:00 - 16:00
Local time
11:00 - 12:30
15:00 - 16:30
12:00 - 13:00
15:00 - 16:00
15:10 - 17:10
15:10 - 17:10
Circuit de Catalunya - Testing
