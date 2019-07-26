user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Gasly will 'push' to fight Ferrari at Hockenheim

  • Published on 26 Jul 2019 10:41
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Pierre Gasly says that both he and Red Bull will be pushing to beat Ferrari at the German Grand Prix this weekend.

In recent races, the energy drink-backed squad has been on a similar level to Ferrari, beating it in a straight fight for the race win in Austria.

In the constructors' championship, it is 51 points behind the Italian squad, who is still searching for its first victory of the year as the F1 circus heads to Hockenheim.

MOREHorner says young drivers battles 'great for F1' | Horner: No discussions with Vettel over Red Bull return

With Red Bull seemingly improving its performance weekend after weekend, Gasly is hoping to mix it up with the Ferraris this time around, as he did last time out at Silverstone.

"We'll try, for sure that's the goal," Gasly said. "Every weekend, between us and Ferrari it seems quite close recently.

"But every weekend has new conditions, a new track, new characteristics and we need to reset and see what pace we have on Friday.

"We will push as much as we can, if the weather is quite tricky, it might bring some opportunities as well, so we'll try to give them a fight."

Little changes paid off for Gasly at Silverstone

Two weeks ago at the British Grand Prix, Gasly delivered arguably his best performances of the year, crossing the line in fourth on Sunday.

The Frenchman cited his as his strongest weekend of the season so far, in which he has mainly struggled to keep up with teammate Max Verstappen and the rest of the front-runners.

"I think it's just a lot of hard work since the beginning of the season, really to extract the maximum from myself and the team and how to make all the things work," Gasly stated.

"It's continuous work but it starts to pay off.  There were so many little things that we decided to change and all these things added together makes a bigger difference.

"I don't want to go too much into detail about all the things but it's just work and things start to work better together."


Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • xoya

    Posts: 391

    I'll be surprised if he manages to do so. He is out of his depth at Red Bull.

    • + 0
    • Jul 26 2019 - 12:36

Related news



DE Grand Prix of Germany

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

DE Grand Prix of Germany

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Ferrari win a race in 2019?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
407
2
Ferrari
243
3
Red Bull Racing
191
4
McLaren
60
5
Renault
39
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
26
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
19
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FR Pierre Gasly 10
cour-pic
  • Country France
  • Date of b. Feb 7 1996 (23)
  • Place of b. Rouen, France
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.77 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar