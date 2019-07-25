How to watch the German GP this weekend

The eleventh round of the 2019 season occurs this weekend, as Hockenheim hosts the German Grand Prix.
This year's race in Germany marks the first time since 2013/ 2014 that the event has been held on back to back years, and the first time Hockenheim has hosted a back to back race since 2005/2006.
For viewers in the UK and Ireland, all free practice sessions, qualifying and the Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1. Channel 4 will be running with highlight packages of qualifying and the race on Saturday and Sunday respectively.
The Formula 2 and Formula 3 junior championships will not be running this weekend with the categories returning in Hungary next weekend.
Sky Sports F1
|Session
|Local Time
|BST
|FP1
|Fri, 11:00 - 12:30
|Fri, 10:00 - 11:30
|FP2
|Fri, 15:00 - 16:30
|Fri, 14:00 - 15:30
|FP3
|Sat, 12:00 - 13:00
|Sat,11:00 - 12:00
|Qualifying
|Sat, 15:00 - 16:00
|Sat, 14:00 - 15:00
|German Grand Prix
|Sun, 15:10
|Sun, 14:10
Channel 4 highlights
|Session
|BST
|Qualifying
|Sat, 18:30
|German Grand Prix
|Sun, 19:00
Local time
11:00 - 12:30
12:00 - 13:00
15:10 - 17:10
15:00 - 16:30
15:00 - 16:00
Local time
11:00 - 12:30
15:00 - 16:30
12:00 - 13:00
15:00 - 16:00
15:10 - 17:10
15:10 - 17:10
Circuit de Catalunya - Testing
Replies (0)Login to reply