How to watch the German GP this weekend

  • Published on 25 Jul 2019 17:04
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The eleventh round of the 2019 season occurs this weekend, as Hockenheim hosts the German Grand Prix.

This year's race in Germany marks the first time since 2013/ 2014 that the event has been held on back to back years, and the first time Hockenheim has hosted a back to back race since 2005/2006.

For viewers in the UK and Ireland, all free practice sessions, qualifying and the Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1. Channel 4 will be running with highlight packages of qualifying and the race on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The Formula 2 and Formula 3 junior championships will not be running this weekend with the categories returning in Hungary next weekend.

Formula 1

Sky Sports F1

           Session           Local Time                 BST
                FP1          Fri, 11:00 - 12:30        Fri, 10:00 - 11:30
                FP2          Fri, 15:00 - 16:30        Fri, 14:00 - 15:30
                FP3          Sat, 12:00 - 13:00        Sat,11:00 - 12:00
           Qualifying          Sat, 15:00 - 16:00       Sat, 14:00 - 15:00
    German Grand Prix              Sun, 15:10            Sun, 14:10


Channel 4 highlights 
 

                       Session                BST
                        Qualifying             Sat, 18:30
                 German Grand Prix             Sun, 19:00

show sidebar