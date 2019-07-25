user icon
Steiner 'still not over' Grosjean/Magnussen Silverstone clash

  • Published on 25 Jul 2019 13:02
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says he is still not over the collision between Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen at the British Grand Prix.

Two weeks ago, both Haas cars were eliminated from the Silverstone race, which left Steiner exceptionally frustrated as it aimed to understand why it is struggling with its long run.

Grosjean was reverted back to the Australia-spec car for the weekend (which he will also run at Hockenheim), but the team was left with no information following the double retirement. 

MORE: Melbourne-spec car felt a lot better - Grosjean | Magnussen has no concerns over Haas future

"I'm still not over it," Steiner said. "You've got a certain amount of opportunities and this year we are struggling in some of the races. The car on Friday was a lot better in long runs, and that is on times - if you compare them, it's factual.

"If it would have been the same in the race, 100% I can't say but the chances were high. Then we go out at Turn 5.

"Our position at the moment doesn't reflect where we are in reality. We've got these big ups and downs, and when we've got ups, we put ourselves down one way or another. That is quite frustrating. 

"They need to understand where we are. They don't let me down as a person, they let the team down which is disappointing. Normally I get over things pretty quickly but this one, we had a clear talk after Barcelona what to do, what not to do."

Rich Energy and Haas 'at the same point'

Steiner added that there has not been any more progression with Rich Energy, who made headlines during the British Grand Prix weekend.

The company has since been renamed to Lightning Volt Ltd, with Steiner stating that it needs to get back to Haas before the summer break.

"We are still at the same point with Rich Energy, we need to hear from them," Steiner said. "I don't know what is going on internally. I don't want to and I don't need to.

"Between them there are investors, shareholders, I don't know what they are battling. I don't know, so I can't even speak about it. With us, they need to come back to us before the summer break. 

"It's a legal deadline which is clear and we go with that one. I don't need any lawsuits, I've got enough going on.

"We are square to wherever we are. I'm not allowed to say any dates or details, we're okay at the moment."


Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 6,979

    And neither should he be. Fact of the matter is that neither Gro or Mag are new drivers, yet this isn't the first inter-team collision they've gone through in such pointless, clumsy ways. Unless battling for high points or wins, such should just not be possible.

    As for Haas vs Rich: I fully expect things to get litigious if Rich pulls out before their contract expires, and considering their recent legal record that isn't a battle Rich will want to be in.

    • + 0
    • Jul 25 2019 - 14:06
    • f1fan0101

      Posts: 1,665

      Yep... let's see for this weekend

      • + 0
      • Jul 25 2019 - 18:16

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

