Mick Schumacher 'very excited' for F2004 run

  • Published on 25 Jul 2019 11:25
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Mick Schumacher admits he is feeling "very excited" about his upcoming run in his father Michael's Ferrari F2004 at the German Grand Prix.

The car, which delivered Michael his seventh and final Formula 1 world championship, will take to the circuit on Saturday and Sunday at the hands of Mick.

With no Formula 2 occurring this weekend, it will be the German crowd's only chance to see Schumacher driving this year in his home country.

"I think it will be special," Schumacher said. "I have a lot of good memories of Hockenheim, particularly from winning the Formula 3 European Championship there last year, and to drive this car around there on a Grand Prix weekend is pretty amazing.

"I’m already very excited. I just hope everybody will have as much fun as I will. The F2004 is a symbol of great times for F1 in Germany, and I imagine that some of the spectators will have flashbacks to those times.

"I will do my best to help spark those good memories and I’ll try to make sure that everybody has a great time."

Schumacher has not yet driven the car, admitting that he would like to do some preparation laps beforehand.

However, the German knows that he will just be doing some "demo laps for pleasure", and won't be pushing the car to its limits.

“I would have loved to be able to do some preparation laps but unfortunately I just will have to wait and see,” he said. “We’ll do a seat fitting on Saturday morning of the race weekend but I am sure it will work out fine.

"In the end, it will be demo laps for pleasure, and I would really like to thank the owner of the car and Ferrari for giving me the opportunity.

“Since the F2004 was such a dominant car it will be thrilling for me to find out how it feels to drive it.

"It’s going to be exciting to experience the power of the engine, and I am very curious to understand how cars from that era feel on track.”


show sidebar