Mercedes unveils commemorative livery for German GP

Mercedes has launched the commemorative livery that it will race with at the German Grand Prix this weekend.

The Silver Arrows are celebrating 125 years of motorsport, while it is also competing in its 200th Formula 1 Grand Prix start.

The livery is quite different from its usual design of Silver, using a whiter shade as its colours for the weekend.

The white shade is used on the front of the car, while Mercedes has kept the traditional Silver at the rear of the W10.

It is the second time that Mercedes has altered its livery this year, after it used a red halo at the Monaco Grand Prix after the passing of its non-executive chairman Niki Lauda.

There are also changes to the inside of the Mercedes, with the walls painted in a retro style with old photographs and logos.

Mercedes will be hoping to continue its domination of the 2019 season this weekend, having won every race but one this year.