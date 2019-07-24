user icon
Honda: Silverstone pace encouraging for 'similar' Hockenheim

  • Published on 24 Jul 2019 11:25
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Honda technical director Toyuharu Tanabe believes the Japanese manufacturer can take encouragement from its pace last time out at Silverstone heading to Hockenheim.

At the British Grand Prix, Max Verstappen was on course for a podium finish before he was involved in a crash with Sebastian Vettel towards the end of the race.

Hockenheim hosts the German Grand Prix this weekend, the 11th round of the season.

Tanabe is drawing similarities from the circuit to Silverstone, as much of the lap is flat out - something the Tanabe thinks will favour Honda.

"After the Silverstone race, just a short distance from our European F1 headquarters, we now head off for the second back-to-back pair of races of this year, in Germany and Hungary," Tanabe said.

"It’s a busy time, immediately prior to the summer break. Hockenheim is one of the classic old tracks on the calendar and can be considered a power circuit because of the long straights in the first half of the lap.

"Therefore, in terms of the demands it places on the PU, it has some similarities with the last round at Silverstone, because much of the lap is at full throttle.

"That is encouraging, as we performed well there, therefore we will be working hard to try and secure another good result this weekend."

Albon anticipating 'tough' weekend in Germany

Alexander Albon, who managed to secure a spot in Q3 last timeout at the British Grand Prix, is expecting a tough weekend for Toro Rosso and Honda.

However, after seeing some strong progress over the last handful of races, the Thai-British driver is also encouraged heading into the next round of the season.

"In Silverstone, we were definitely more competitive than at the previous two races and we were able to find a much better balance with the car.

"We managed to get into Q3 again and the car generally felt good. However, that doesn't mean I expect an easy weekend in Germany, which will be another tough event for us.

"We have made progress and we know which parameters we need to work on and it's going in the right direction."


DE Grand Prix of Germany

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
407
2
Ferrari
243
3
Red Bull Racing
191
4
McLaren
60
5
Renault
39
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
26
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
19
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

