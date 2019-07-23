user icon
Pirelli confirms drivers' tyre choice for Hungarian GP

  • Published on 23 Jul 2019 15:58
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Pirelli has confirmed the tyres that each driver will bring to the Hungarian Grand Prix in under two weeks' time.

The Italian marque is bringing the middle range allocation available to it, with the C2 being the hardest compound, the C3 the middle and the C4 the softest.

Mercedes has opted for the least number of soft tyres from the top three teams, with Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas bringing eight sets each.

Ferrari and Red Bull will arrive at the Hungaroring with nine sets of the softs, while very little use is expected of the hard tyre, hence why teams are bringing just one or two sets.

Three teams (Renault, Alfa Romeo and Toro Rosso) have brought double-figure sets of the softest compound. Check out the full table below.

 

Driver C2 C3 C4
Lewis Hamilton 2 3 8
Valtteri Bottas 1 4 8
Sebastian Vettel 2 2 9
Charles Leclerc 1 3 9
Max Verstappen 1 3 9
Pierre Gasly 1 3 9
Daniel Ricciardo 2 1 10
Nico Hulkenberg 1 2 10
Kevin Magnussen 2 2 9
Romain Grosjean 1 3 9
Carlos Sainz 1 3 9
Lando Norris 1 3 9
Sergio Perez 2 2 9
Lance Stroll 2 2 9
Kimi Raikkonen 2 1 10
Antonio Giovinazzi 1 2 10
Daniil Kvyat 1 2 10
Alexander Albon 2 1 10
George Russell 1 3 9
Robert Kubica 2 2 9

