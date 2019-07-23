user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Melbourne-spec car felt a lot better - Grosjean

  • Published on 23 Jul 2019 15:07
  • comments 0
  • By: Harry Mattocks

Romain Grosjean says that his car "felt a lot better" last weekend in Silverstone, where Haas reverted the Frenchman's car to its Melbourne specification. 

Kevin Magnussen stayed with the most recent specification however, as Haas try to figure out what has gone wrong this season.

The team will continue with this spilt strategy going into the German Grand Prix, as they hope to gather race data to analyse the differences between the two cars. The pair collided on the first lap in Britain, so any data collection was cut short last time out.

“It was a good test to do,” said Grosjean.  “It was a tough call from the team, but a good test.

“When we brought the upgrade in Barcelona, I wanted to revert back on the Friday evening.  For me, the feeling was not so good from the rear end, especially through medium- and high-speed corners. The feeling hasn’t been good in those corners since then.

“Going back to the Melbourne package, the car felt a lot better in those regions. It shows that something was not working as expected. Now the aero guys are looking into it, but we know it’s been our weakness.

“Obviously, that launch package has some limitations also. It has less downforce, but it has better stability.”

With the recent speculation around his future, Grosjean is still searching for his first strong result of the season.

“It doesn’t change much, to be fair,” admits the Frenchman.  “I go to Hockenheim with the same objective as always. I’m always trying to do my best, get a good race and be proud of what you’ve done.

“If it’s a top-10, great. But if it’s not, you’ve given your maximum.”

Magnussen hopes that the team can find answers as to why their performace has disappeared in the race on numerous occasions.

“We’re still looking to experiment and learn as much as possible with the issues we’re having,” said Magnussen.  “Hopefully, the upgrades we bring to Hockenheim will give us not only more answers, but also more performance.” 


Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news



DE Grand Prix of Germany

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

DE Grand Prix of Germany

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10



Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Ferrari win a race in 2019?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
407
2
Ferrari
243
3
Red Bull Racing
191
4
McLaren
60
5
Renault
39
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
26
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
19
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FR Romain Grosjean 8
cour-pic
  • Team Haas F1
  • Points 147
  • Podiums 1
  • Grand Prix 91
  • Country France
  • Date of b. Apr 17 1986 (33)
  • Place of b. Geneve, France
  • Weight 71 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Haas
Haas
  • comments 46,539 comments on Haas
  • star 15 members have this team as their favourite
  • vote Tweets about Haas
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar