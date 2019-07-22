user icon
Mercedes to run commemorative livery at German GP

  • Published on 22 Jul 2019 13:08
  • comments 3
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Mercedes will run a commemorative livery at the German Grand Prix this weekend in celebration of 125 years of motorsport.

On the 22nd of July, 1894, a race from Paris to Rouen in France is often cited as the first competitive car race, which saw 102 entrants.

Mercedes, who will also celebrate its 200th start in Formula 1 this weekend at its home race, will acknowledge the sport's heritage by using a livery in salute to the history of racing.

"This year's race is a very special event: we're the title sponsor of the Mercedes-Benz Großer Preis von Deutschland and the race will mark the 200th start for Mercedes in Formula 1," said Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.

"We will also celebrate a remarkable anniversary in Hockenheim: 125 years of motorsport. In 1894, the world's first car race was held from Paris to Rouen and the winning machine had at its heart an engine manufactured to the design of Gottlieb Daimler.

"It was the start of a great motorsport tradition that continues to this day and we are incredibly proud to write the next chapter in this legacy. We will run a commemorative livery to pay tribute to our heritage."

Mercedes to stay 'vigilant' heading to home race

Mercedes dominated proceedings at the British Grand Prix last time out, picking up its seventh one-two finish of the season, with Lewis Hamilton coming out on top.

Wolff says that the team's main focus is maximising the potential from the weekend, insisting it must stay "vigilant", as high temperatures could be persistent throughout the weekend in Hockenheim - a factor that saw it struggle in Austria.

"While there is much happening off track, our primary focus remains our on-track performance," Wolff said. "The weather forecast predicts high temperatures, which were extremely challenging for us in Austria, so we must stay vigilant.

"Like Spielberg, Hockenheim is also a relatively short circuit, which will close the gaps between different teams. We will stay humble and work hard to achieve the best possible result."


Replies (3)

  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,656

    Nice! I'm guessing it will just be a bit of text or something

    • + 0
    • Jul 22 2019 - 13:15
    • JuJuHound

      Posts: 77

      Hard to say about the livery colours from 1894, looking at these vintage black-white photos

      • + 0
      • Jul 22 2019 - 13:34
    • f1fan0101

      Posts: 1,656

      Maybe FOM will broadcast this weekend's race in black and white ;)

      • + 0
      • Jul 22 2019 - 13:42


