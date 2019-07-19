user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Haas: No plans to replace Grosjean for Germany

  • Published on 19 Jul 2019 16:56
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Romain Grosjean will race for Haas next weekend in Germany, GPToday.net understands.

Speculation in the media has suggested that Grosjean's exit from Haas could come in the next few races, with Mercedes reserve Esteban Ocon reportedly being lined up as a replacement.

Grosjean was involved in a lap one crash with teammate Kevin Magnussen last weekend at the British Grand Prix, adding further misery to its season so far.

MOREGrosjean expecting a call from head office after Silverstone crash | Steiner 'couldn't believe' he watched his two cars collide

The American outfit has been left baffled by a lack of race pace throughout the season, and even reverted Grosjean to an Australia-spec car at Silverstone to help it understand its issues.

However, its plans to learn and gather information in the race went down the drain when Grosjean and Magnussen collided on the opening lap, putting them both out of the race.

Reports regarding Grosjean's immediate future followed, however now a Haas spokesperson has told GPToday.net that it is "business as usual" for the team as it prepares for the German Grand Prix at Hockenheim, and it will field Grosjean and Magnussen.

Haas has now gone four races without scoring points, and currently sits ninth in the constructors' championship.


Replies (0)

Login to reply
  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,650

    good call overall i think.

    • + 0
    • Jul 19 2019 - 17:04

Related news



GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Ferrari win a race in 2019?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
407
2
Ferrari
243
3
Red Bull Racing
191
4
McLaren
60
5
Renault
39
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
26
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
19
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FR Romain Grosjean 8
cour-pic
  • Team Haas F1
  • Points 147
  • Podiums 1
  • Grand Prix 91
  • Country France
  • Date of b. Apr 17 1986 (33)
  • Place of b. Geneve, France
  • Weight 71 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Haas
Haas
  • comments 46,539 comments on Haas
  • star 15 members have this team as their favourite
  • vote Tweets about Haas
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar