Marko: Vettel should leave Ferrari for another team

  • Published on 19 Jul 2019 11:14
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko has suggested that Sebastian Vettel should leave Ferrari for a new team amid a difficult 2019 season.

While Ferrari has failed to produce a car capable of challenging Mercedes for the world championship, Vettel has found himself at the end of several on-track mishaps.

Vettel: 2021 regulations important in decision to stay or depart F1 | Vettel insists current struggles are 'very different' to 2014

The errors have continued over from 2018, when Vettel was involved in several situations that saw him spin out or crash in the second half of the season.

Vettel's latest mistake came at the British Grand Prix last weekend when he crashed into the rear of Max Verstappen as they battled for the final spot on the podium.

"At Red Bull Racing he hardly made any mistakes," Verstappen said. "You don't forget how to drive. Why do these things keep happening to him more and more at Ferrari?"

Marko suggested that the Vettel is no longer himself at Ferrari and that the errors are happening in his subconscious.

"You make mistakes when you are no longer yourself. It happens in your subconscious. Sebastian should be in a different environment. In other words: with another team. However, I don't see any possibility of that for 2020", he told Auto Bild.

Vettel needs "unconditional support" from team

Rumours have been swirling in recent months about the future of Vettel in F1, however the German remains adamant that he will be racing in the series next year, as he has another year on his contract with Ferrari.

"Sebastian is a very intelligent, sensitive and warm man," said Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatly. "You can see that in how loving he is towards his wife and children, or in the fantastic speech he gave in honour of Charlie Whiting at Silverstone.

"He is not as hard a man as Michael Schumacher or Fernando Alonso, who could always perform. Sebastian is a driver who needs to feel unconditional support. He had that at Red Bull and he probably doesn't have it at Ferrari."


Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,649

    but who though.. red bull???

    • + 0
    • Jul 19 2019 - 12:08
  • f1dave

    Posts: 649

    Hire him or stop talking.

    • + 0
    • Jul 19 2019 - 15:35

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

show sidebar