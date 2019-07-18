user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Vergne: Only top F1 team offer would tempt me away from Formula E

  • Published on 18 Jul 2019 15:21
  • comments 5
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Jean-Eric Vergne says the only way he would be convinced to return to Formula 1 is if he received an offer from a top team in the series.

Vergne recently became a double Formula E champion despite a difficult weekend at the 2018/19 season finale in New York last weekend.

The Frenchman found solace in the all-electric series after spending three years in Formula 1 with Toro Rosso, before being dropped at the end of the 2014 season.

Although Vergne admits there is an appeal to return to F1, he would only do so if he was handed an offer from a front running team. 

"Probably yes," he informed Crash.net when asked if he would return to F1 with a front running team.

"I have been in a midfield team when I was a young driver and I understand this is where you have to go and prove yourself, but when you are at my age, we don’t have time anymore to prove yourself in a midfield F1 team.

"It doesn’t really interest me in fighting for eighth or ninth, or sometimes the points, sometimes not the points. I wouldn’t like to go back and join the situation I was in F1.

"I’m a lot happier in Formula E fighting for the titles, for wins, being in a top team in a championship that is growing massively.

"If I had, and it’s a massive if, an offer from one of the top F1 teams then I would definitely consider it."

Vergne will remain at DS Techeetah for the sixth season of Formula E which kicks off later this year, but will have a new teammate after Andre Lotterer confirmed he would be leaving the team to join Porsche.


Replies (5)

Login to reply
  • Ram Samartha

    Posts: 751

    He's probably the best driver that's not in formula one right now. Not including Alonzo course.

    • + 0
    • Jul 18 2019 - 22:04
    • JuJuHound

      Posts: 73

      I still do not understand why they chose him not Kvyat to jump into RBR while they were both in STR.
      2012 Vergne 16 pts Ricciardo 12 pts
      2013 Vergne 13 pts Ricciardo 20 pts
      2014 Vergne 22 pts Kvyat 8 pts

      The results were good but maybe it was a time when RBR had to many good drivers and he was the victim.

      • + 0
      • Jul 19 2019 - 10:41
    • JuJuHound

      Posts: 73

      ...chose Kvyat not him

      • + 0
      • Jul 19 2019 - 10:41
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 1,803

    I am delighted that JEV is finding success in other categories. I always rated him very highly. To me he was almost evenly matched with Ricciardo while at Toro Rosso. I am frankly shocked that Kvyat and Gasly have seats and JEV doesn't.

    But I do have to say that Formula E is not even close to being a top tier racing category. It's like amateur go-karting on really expensive machines. The amount of contact in that category is ludicrous. Don't get me wrong, JEV winning two championships speaks highly of him, but I feel his talent is being wasted in Formula E. I really hope either Haas or Racing Point call him. Haas should have two available seats next year. Should being the operating word :-)

    • + 0
    • Jul 18 2019 - 23:46
    • f1dave

      Posts: 649

      He did mention "top team" so Haas or Racing Point won't qualify.

      • + 0
      • Jul 19 2019 - 00:02


GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Ferrari win a race in 2019?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
407
2
Ferrari
243
3
Red Bull Racing
191
4
McLaren
60
5
Renault
39
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
26
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
19
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar