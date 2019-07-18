Vergne: Only top F1 team offer would tempt me away from Formula E

Jean-Eric Vergne says the only way he would be convinced to return to Formula 1 is if he received an offer from a top team in the series.
Vergne recently became a double Formula E champion despite a difficult weekend at the 2018/19 season finale in New York last weekend.
The Frenchman found solace in the all-electric series after spending three years in Formula 1 with Toro Rosso, before being dropped at the end of the 2014 season.
Although Vergne admits there is an appeal to return to F1, he would only do so if he was handed an offer from a front running team.
"Probably yes," he informed Crash.net when asked if he would return to F1 with a front running team.
"I have been in a midfield team when I was a young driver and I understand this is where you have to go and prove yourself, but when you are at my age, we don’t have time anymore to prove yourself in a midfield F1 team.
"It doesn’t really interest me in fighting for eighth or ninth, or sometimes the points, sometimes not the points. I wouldn’t like to go back and join the situation I was in F1.
"I’m a lot happier in Formula E fighting for the titles, for wins, being in a top team in a championship that is growing massively.
"If I had, and it’s a massive if, an offer from one of the top F1 teams then I would definitely consider it."
Vergne will remain at DS Techeetah for the sixth season of Formula E which kicks off later this year, but will have a new teammate after Andre Lotterer confirmed he would be leaving the team to join Porsche.
Replies (5)
Ram Samartha
Posts: 751
He's probably the best driver that's not in formula one right now. Not including Alonzo course.
JuJuHound
Posts: 73
I still do not understand why they chose him not Kvyat to jump into RBR while they were both in STR.
2012 Vergne 16 pts Ricciardo 12 pts
2013 Vergne 13 pts Ricciardo 20 pts
2014 Vergne 22 pts Kvyat 8 pts
The results were good but maybe it was a time when RBR had to many good drivers and he was the victim.
JuJuHound
Posts: 73
...chose Kvyat not him
ajpennypacker
Posts: 1,803
I am delighted that JEV is finding success in other categories. I always rated him very highly. To me he was almost evenly matched with Ricciardo while at Toro Rosso. I am frankly shocked that Kvyat and Gasly have seats and JEV doesn't.
But I do have to say that Formula E is not even close to being a top tier racing category. It's like amateur go-karting on really expensive machines. The amount of contact in that category is ludicrous. Don't get me wrong, JEV winning two championships speaks highly of him, but I feel his talent is being wasted in Formula E. I really hope either Haas or Racing Point call him. Haas should have two available seats next year. Should being the operating word :-)
f1dave
Posts: 649
He did mention "top team" so Haas or Racing Point won't qualify.