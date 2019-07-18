Vergne: Only top F1 team offer would tempt me away from Formula E

Jean-Eric Vergne says the only way he would be convinced to return to Formula 1 is if he received an offer from a top team in the series.

Vergne recently became a double Formula E champion despite a difficult weekend at the 2018/19 season finale in New York last weekend.

The Frenchman found solace in the all-electric series after spending three years in Formula 1 with Toro Rosso, before being dropped at the end of the 2014 season.

Although Vergne admits there is an appeal to return to F1, he would only do so if he was handed an offer from a front running team.

"Probably yes," he informed Crash.net when asked if he would return to F1 with a front running team.

"I have been in a midfield team when I was a young driver and I understand this is where you have to go and prove yourself, but when you are at my age, we don’t have time anymore to prove yourself in a midfield F1 team.

"It doesn’t really interest me in fighting for eighth or ninth, or sometimes the points, sometimes not the points. I wouldn’t like to go back and join the situation I was in F1.

"I’m a lot happier in Formula E fighting for the titles, for wins, being in a top team in a championship that is growing massively.

"If I had, and it’s a massive if, an offer from one of the top F1 teams then I would definitely consider it."