W Series champion to be awarded $500,000 in prize money

  • Published on 18 Jul 2019 12:37
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

W Series has confirmed that the winner of this year's championship will receive $500,000 in prize money, taking one-third of the total pool set aside for the championship.

Each driver that participates, even the reserves, will also receive prize money for their efforts.

Currently, the championship leader is Briton Jamie Chadwick, who heads Beitske Visser by ten points with two rounds remaining in the schedule. 

The penultimate round of the season will take place this Saturday at Assen, while a second reverse grid race will be held on Sunday, although no championship points will be awarded in the second race as the series trials the new format. 

                            Championship standings payouts
 

                                 1st                        $500,000
                                 2nd                        $250,000
                                 3rd                        $125,000
                                 4th                        $100,000
                                 5th                        $90,000
                                 6th                        $80,000
                                 7th                        $70,000
                                 8th                        $60,000
                                 9th                        $50,000
                                 10th                        $40,000
                                 11th                        $30,000
                                 12th                        $25,000
                                 13th                        $20,000
                                 14th                        $15,000
                     15th, 16th, 17th & 18th                        $7,500
                              Reserves                        $7,500


W Series also confirmed that FIA superlicence points will be awarded in 2020, however it is not yet known how many will be handed out.

Drivers that finish in the top 12 in this year's championship will automatically be invited back to compete full-time in 2020, while those outside the top 12 have the option to reapply. 

"The inaugural season of W Series is proving to be a roaring success," said Catherine Bond Muir, CEO of W Series.

"The racing is close and competitive, and three drivers have won races so far. With two points-scoring races still to go, at Assen and Brands Hatch, four drivers can still become W Series champion.

"There will be prize money for all our drivers, all the way down to last place, but those four will be pulling out all the stops at Assen and Brands Hatch in their efforts to scoop the US$500,000 top prize.

“Building on the ongoing success of W Series this year, next year’s W Series will be open to the top 12 points-scoring drivers in the final 2019 W Series points table, and we’re already receiving plenty of expressions of interest from other drivers who haven’t taken part in W Series so far."


Replies (1)


  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,645

    Damn that's a lot of money

    • + 0
    • Jul 18 2019 - 14:00


